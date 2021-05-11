Federos LLC: Federos Integrates Neo4j to Deliver Universal Topology with Enhanced Graph Technology

FRISCO, Texas, May 11, 2021, a leading provider of cloud-enabled, AI-optimized assurance, analytics, and automation software that monitors and manages the performance of critical networks and services, announced today a partnership with Neo4j , the leader in graph technology, to bring innovative IT and network operations solutions to global service providers and enterprises.



Federos now integrates Neo4j's graph database technology with Assure1 , the company's flagship product that provides real-time operational intelligence for operators of critical networks and services. These enhanced graph database capabilities further enrich Assure1 Universal Topology , adding even stronger end-to-end views of the network and service topology within Assure1 and enabling network operations teams to quickly and effectively act on incidents. This additional capability aids in the avoidance of outages and improved resolution speed to improve QoS, allow for stronger SLAs, and reduce customer churn.

"We are delighted to be working with Neo4j as we continue to enhance the Assure1 platform capabilities. Together, we will deliver innovative and high-value solutions that enhance the customer experience, increase operational efficiency, and reduce costs to our customers," said Keith Buckley, CEO of Federos.

"By integrating Neo4j, Federos extends the functionality of its network assurance solution, Assure1, to provide its customers with important ways to reveal hidden network issues, eliminate false positives, analyze impact, and take action," said Matt Connon, VP of global indirect sales at Neo4j. "We're happy to welcome Federos to the global graph ecosystem. This is a big step forward for AI assurance, analytics, and automation."

Assure1's ability to display fault, performance, and service management status allows operators to understand network activities and status in real-time (and historically) with an end-to-end, cross-domain view of the entire network on a single pane of glass. By combining Assure1's AIOps and machine learning analytical capabilities with Neo4j's graph database technologies, network operations teams can be automatically alerted to actionable insights that enable them to resolve service-impacting issues rapidly.

To learn more about the integration visit: https://neo4j.com/users/federos/

About Federos

Federos is a leading provider of cloud-enabled, AI-optimized assurance, analytics, and automation software that monitors and manages the performance of critical networks and services.

Our solutions ensure the delivery of digital services that businesses rely on by observing, analyzing, and acting on incidents that can cause widespread outages, SLA violations, and customer churn.

Our customers are global Communications Service Providers (CSPs), Managed Service Providers (MSPs), and other enterprises with complex and large-scale networks. We help them simplify, automate, and transform their operations to reduce costs, improve operational efficiency, and deliver exceptional customer service.

For more information on Federos, visit: https://www.federos.com.