Engage People's Strategic Growth Continues With Plans to Hire

Global 'Pay-With-Points' Technology Provider Continues Rapid Expansion

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / Engage People, the only loyalty network that enables program members to pay with points directly at checkout, is growing - and hiring. The company currently has more than 25 job openings across North America and boasts the ability to onboard new team members remotely.

Open positions range from the DevOps and client success teams to human resources and graphic design. The preferred location for the positions is in the Greater Toronto Area of Ontario, but the company is location agnostic and will consider applicants from anywhere in North America.

"We are looking to grow our team to keep pace with the demand for loyalty solutions from our partners. Banks and retailers are coming to us because e-commerce is undergoing a fundamental transformation and we are at its vanguard," said Len Covello, CTO. "Consumers increasingly expect to be able to shop online and pay via a variety of methods, including with loyalty points, and this shift represents more than an abating trend."

Engage People's hiring push comes as the company is undergoing significant growth. In 2020, Engage People experienced more than 30% year-over-year growth. This expansion was largely driven by the adoption and validation of the 'Pay with Points' (PwP) model, and 2021 promises even more as new customers and merchants are added.

"Engage People is a fantastic place to work," said Jonathan Silver, CEO of Engage People. "We offer industry-leading pay and benefits. We also have an employee-first program aimed at enhancing employee engagement and culture, enriching the employee experience, and supporting the professional growth and development of our team. And, we are committed to having a diverse workforce, and this commitment extends to our willingness to hire employees located anywhere in the world."

Engage People's mission is to bring innovation and impact to loyalty programs around the world. To learn more about current opportunities at Engage People, visit https://www.engagepeople.com/careers/.

About Engage People

Engage People is the only loyalty network that enables program members to pay with points directly at checkout. The global technology provider connects loyalty programs with global payment systems and online retailers, and covers 100% of the top purchase categories in North America. Leading banks and retailers around the world rely on Engage People for its first-of-its-kind loyalty network and pay-with-points capabilities. Engage People is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and has offices in the U.S., Canada and Italy. For more information visit: www.engagepeople.com.

