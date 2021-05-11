TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced the launch of three websites with an aligned content approach for ABN AMRO Private Banking.

Based in the Netherlands, ABN AMRO Private Banking serves clients both domestically and in Northwest Europe with a full range of products and financial services for private banking customers. In an effort to streamline brand continuity across regions, they undertook a full web refresh and centralized content publishing with the goal of being able to deploy and update relevant financial content to Dutch, English, French, and German.

Brand guidelines specific to each market that detail corporate requirements for tone and terminology were developed using TransPerfect's global networks of copywriters and native-speaking linguists. TransPerfect collaborated closely with both ABN AMRO Private Banking's central content team and local language reviewers to provide localized website content with brand voice continuity.

Linde van Loenen, Digital Marketing Strategist from ABN AMRO Private Banking, commented, "The assignment was a real challenge with a big deadline. We needed a lot of new content for different countries, provided by local experts with their own style and vision. Every piece of content was related to our complex financial services, in a high demanding niche market. TransPerfect did a great job and delivered everything on time, with high quality-a powerful start for a new long-term partnership."

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "As ABN AMRO Private Banking continues to operate in various markets across Europe, we are proud to stand alongside them and help create meaningful customer interactions through localized websites."

About ABN AMRO Private Banking

Today's ABN AMRO Private Banking offers a full range of products and services to retail, private, commercial, and merchant banking clients. ABN AMRO Private Banking is one of the leading banks in the Netherlands. With a main focus on Northwest Europe, they provide loans, mortgages, and other banking services and solutions to companies and individuals.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

