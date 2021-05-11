New technical integration provides seamless subscription provisioning, management and billing through AppDirect Network Catalog

AppDirect, the leading subscription commerce platform company, today announced a new collaboration with Adobe that makes Adobe's leading products-including Adobe Creative Cloud, Adobe Document Cloud, and Adobe Sign-available in the AppDirect Network Catalog. Adobe Authorized Resellers can now take advantage of a closely co-developed integration to sell and manage Adobe licenses through Adobe's VIP Marketplace without expensive and time-consuming manual processes, allowing for faster scale, a better customer experience, and increased revenue.

With today's announcement, Adobe VIP Marketplace resellers can take advantage of AppDirect's advanced platform features to simplify and streamline their sales. These capabilities include automated commerce workflows, such as provisioning; intuitive end user experiences; and powerful reseller capabilities.

"We're excited to announce the availability of Adobe solutions in the AppDirect Network Catalog not just because it means we have a suite of world-class SaaS products to offer, but also because it highlights the true value that subscription commerce can deliver," said Daniel Saks, co-founder and co-CEO of AppDirect. "With a seamless integration, we can help technology merchants automate their businesses, scale faster, and provide a better experience for resellers and customers alike."

CANCOM, a leading managed services provider and systems integrator headquartered in Germany, has already taken advantage of Adobe's availability through the AppDirect Network Catalog. "We rely on AppDirect to deliver a range of SaaS and IaaS products, so we were excited to use a platform we trust to resell and manage Adobe solutions," said Khaled Chaar, Vice President, Cloud Marketplace, at CANCOM. "Using AppDirect to resell and manage Adobe has enabled us to cut down significantly on administration while improving customer retention. As a result, we've been able to focus on growing our business even more."

"AppDirect's approach to making technology more accessible aligns with our goal of enabling Adobe Authorized Resellers to innovate and scale," said Claire Darley, Vice President, Digital Media at Adobe EMEA. "With this collaboration, Adobe Authorized Resellers will be able to quickly integrate into VIP Marketplace and offer our products in a more seamless and scalable manner. This allows our customers to have a better experience and focus on what matters to them most, the success of their businesses."

With the addition of Adobe, AppDirect continues to build the largest portfolio of best-in-class, ready-to-sell SaaS and IaaS solutions in the world. These products include software and services from Adobe, Microsoft, Google, VMware, Zoom, Box, and more. With a wide selection of pre-integrated solutions, AppDirect can help technology merchants get to market fast and start driving revenue with in-demand recurring services quickly.

