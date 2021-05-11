Compass Commander GUI Provides 'Single Pane of Glass' for Customers to Manage GCP VM Snapshots in Concert With Other Enterprise Backup Events

Cobalt Iron Inc., a leading provider of SaaS-based enterprise data protection, today announced that its Compass enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) backup platform now enables seamless management of Google Cloud Platform (GCP) virtual machine snapshots.

Through this new capability, Compass users are able to manage backup retentions and schedules for GCP VM snapshots using the Compass Commander GUI, the same interface with which they manage their enterprise backups. Users no longer have to spend extra time logging separately into GCP or other tools, and backup administrators can be confident that Compass is recording and reporting both GCP and non-GCP VM backup events within a single GUI. Commander can be configured to add insight via reporting and timely notifications of snapshot events, if desired.

"The new GCP VM capability is just one more example of our ongoing advancement of Compass to meet the evolving requirements of the marketplace. Our customers asked for the ability to easily manage scheduling and reporting of their GCP VM snapshots in concert with other backup clients, and we heard them," said Robert Marett, chief technology officer at Cobalt Iron. "By providing a 'single pane of glass' Compass Commander for accessing and managing the entire backup landscape, GCP included, Compass is bringing new levels of simplicity, cost and time savings, security, and peace of mind to enterprise data protection."

About Cobalt Iron

Cobalt Iron is the global leader in SaaS-based enterprise data protection. The company was founded in 2013 to bring about fundamental changes in the world's approach to data protection. Through analytics and automation, Cobalt Iron enables enterprises to transform and optimize legacy backup solutions into a simple cloud-based architecture. By leveraging the cloud, Cobalt Iron reduces overall capex by more than 50% while eliminating backup failures and inefficiencies. Processing more than 7 million jobs a month for customers in 44 countries, Cobalt Iron delivers modern enterprise data protection for enterprise customers. www.cobaltiron.com

