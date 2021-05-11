Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of redemption shares in Betsson AB (81/21)

With effect from May 19, 2021, the redemption shares in Betsson AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights, subscription options and interim shares etc. Trading will continue up to and including June 2, 2021. Instrument: Redemption shares Short name: BETS IL B Round lot: 1 ISIN code: SE0015672266 Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden Order book ID: 225173 Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table MIC Code: XSTO For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.