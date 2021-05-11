Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
11.05.2021 | 15:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of redemption shares in Betsson AB (81/21)

With effect from May 19, 2021, the redemption shares in Betsson AB will be
quoted on the list for Equity rights, subscription options and interim shares
etc. Trading will continue up to and including June 2, 2021. 

Instrument:      Redemption shares            
Short name:      BETS IL B                
Round lot:      1                    
ISIN code:      SE0015672266              
Clearing:       Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
Order book ID:    225173                 
Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size / no:    MiFID II tick size table        
MIC Code:       XSTO                  

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
