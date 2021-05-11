San Diego, California and Roxboro, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2021) - Hempacco, Co. Inc. and Open Book Extracts today announced the debut of their proprietary Cannabinoid Hemp Cigarette Spraying and Flavoring Technology at this year's Tobacco Plus Expo (TPE), being held this week from May 12-14 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The TPE conference will represent the first major trade show to return to the Las Vegas Convention Center following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Hempacco and Open Book Extracts will exhibit together at Booth 10106 of the TPE trade show where they will largely focus on introducing their latest spraying and flavoring technologies for CBD, CBG, and Hemp Cigarettes. The Companies will also host a daily happy hour social event with various distributors, investors, and buyers in their hotel suite.

"Open Book Extracts is proud to join Hempacco at this year's Tobacco Plus Expo, together offering a wide range of innovative flavoring and infusing products and services to the rapidly evolving hemp cigarette and cannabinoid industries," said Dave Neundorfer, OBX CEO. "As an industry-leading developer and manufacturer of cannabinoid products, OBX is excited to have the ability to showcase our collection of turnkey finished goods available for private label, including gummies, tablets, soft gels, oral dissolving strips, and single-dose Easysnaps. In addition, OBX holds the patent for smokable applications of terpenoids, to create finished smokable products with consistent, repeatable, and reliable terpene profiles, delivering products that companies and consumers can trust."

"The timing of our initiative to become the industry's largest publicly-traded hemp cigarette company could not have been better as the TPE is the perfect venue to sell our Hemp Cigarettes to some of the largest distributors in the country," said Sandro Piancone, Founder and CEO of Hempacco, Co. Inc. "OBX is the perfect joint venture partner to take to the expo; because of their innovative products and patented technologies, which we can use to change the flavor of any hemp smokable or enhance the cannabinoid profile. In addition to OBX, we are looking forward to meeting several of our other joint venture partners in addition to existing and new investors in Hempacco. Our investors have been instrumental in helping us deliver consecutive years of strong revenue and earnings growth and, more importantly, will be taking a much more influential role going forward as we take the final steps to finalize our capital raise and prepare for our first trading day as a publicly-listed entity."

Hempacco and Open Book Extracts will be actively introducing their Hemp Cigarettes infused with OBX's patented flavoring and terpenoid enhancing technology for some of the industry's largest tobacco distributors at the TPE show. As the tobacco industry's largest annual trade show, the TPE show is expected to provide the perfect venue to introduce the Company's new CBD and CBG-rich Hemp Smokables to both regional and master distributors.

OBX will also be actively exploring commercialization and licensing opportunities for the various applications of its smokable product patent. For further details on licensing and partnership opportunities or to learn more about OBX products and services, please contact Nicole Brown, Chief Revenue Officer at OBX, at nicole@openbookextracts.com.

In addition to its scheduled meetings with distributors and other integral participants of the tobacco and cigarette industry, Hempacco will also be meeting with investors that have expressed interest in participating in Hempacco' s next capital raise as it prepares to become one of the only "pure-play" hemp cigarette publicly-traded companies on Wall Street. Interested investors should contact Hempacco via phone at 775-473-1201 to schedule private meetings with management in the evenings from May 11-14.

About Open Book Extracts

Headquartered in Roxboro, N.C., Open Book Extracts is a cGMP-certified manufacturer of premium plant-based cannabinoid products, aiming to be the industry's true north by delivering premium products, exceptional service, and industry-leading transparency. With control of the entire supply chain, a state-of-the-art extraction campus near North Carolina's Research Triangle, proprietary refinement and conversion methods backed by a growing IP portfolio, and a team of PhD chemists and seasoned business leaders, OBX is the trusted partner for global brands seeking to enter the marketplace. OBX Asia, with its headquarters in Hong Kong, provides strategic guidance and on-the-ground support for our Asia customers. For more information, visit https://www.openbookextracts.com.

About Hempacco, Co. Inc.:

Hempacco is Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 Trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing consumer goods.

The Company owns research and development, manufacturing, and sales of smokable hemp brands, including The Real Stuff Hemp Smokables. Hempacco' s profit centers include private label agreements, Intellectual Property licensing, and the development and sales of their brands using patented counter displays as well as six hundred Kiosk vending machines called HempBoxes.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

(This news release may include forward-looking statements including opinions, assumptions, estimates, the Company's assessment of future and operations, including but not limited to statements concerning a potential combination and the timing thereof. When used in this document, the words "will," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intent," "may," "project," "should," and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are founded on the basis of expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Forward-looking statements are subject to a wide range of risks and uncertainties, and although the Company believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will be realized. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to: regulatory and third party approvals not being obtained in the manner or timing anticipated; the ability to implement corporate strategies; the state of domestic capital markets; the ability to obtain financing; changes in general market conditions; industry conditions and events; and other factors more fully described from time to time in the reports and filings made by the Company with OTC Markets Group, Inc. and/or the securities regulatory authorities. Except as required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of relevant securities laws, and to be considered forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.)

