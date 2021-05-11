Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2021) - Quantum Numbers Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTC Pink: QNCCF) (FSE: 34Q) ("QNC" or the "Corporation") announces its participation at the next Inside Quantum Technology Conference and Exhibition that will be held online May 17-20, 2021.

The conference will be the fourth edition of such an event and is considered a foremost gathering of business leaders, product developers, marketing strategists and investors who focus on quantum technology. The organizers anticipate that over 1,000 people will be attending this event from all over the world and from every area of quantum technology.

Francis Bellido, QNC's CEO, will take part of the panel "QRNGs: The First Mass Market Quantum Technology" that will be held on May 17 at 2.20 pm ET. He will be presenting the advantages of QNC technology based on quantum tunneling to develop the next generation of QRNGs.

About QNC

The Corporation's mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware security for connected devices. The patented solution for a Quantum Random Number Generator exploits the built-in unpredictability of quantum mechanics and promises to provide enhanced security for protecting high value assets and critical systems.

The Corporation intends to target the highly valued Healthcare Services industry while ensuring its technology is also relevant and applicable to others, such as Financial Services, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Networks and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

