The Company will roll out a new service via its flagship ActiveLifestyleMedia.com website created to serve adults age 55+ with a no-cost dating platform

Calverton, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2021) - To better serve its audience of active adults age 55+, JZZ Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: JZZI) has announced the addition of a no-cost, online dating platform created specifically for the unique needs of seniors. The service is being made available through the Company's showcase ActiveLifestyleMedia.com website.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6844/83593_e1b74e11b4d50bed_001full.jpg

Traditionally, active adults age 55+ come to rely on social media for greater contact and human interaction according to a Pew Research report on the subject. In fact, Pew Research indicates that three-in-ten U.S. adults say they have used an online dating site or app, accounting for approximately 33 million U.S. adults. In relation to the total dating universe, roughly 22% or 7.2 million adults in the United States who have used online dating sites or apps as of October 2019 were over the age of 50 (source: data and statistics aggregator site Statisa).

This is an active and vibrant group who look for meaningful ways to reach out to others and build mature relationships. The ActiveLifestyleMedia.com platform will provide a full-service dating platform with features that people look for most including advanced search over profile elements, private messaging among members, sending smiles and contact requests, and easy onboarding with optional connection to Facebook accounts.

"We strive to improve the life quality and provide active engagement for adults over 55 by offering products and services that are meaningful, accessible and affordable", says Charles Cardona, CEO of JZZ Technologies, Inc. "What better way to create long term connections between our readers than to offer a no-cost online dating platform matched to their specific interests and stage of life. It's a natural for us."

JZZ Technologies, Inc. expects that the new dating platform will be available free of charge through its activelifestylemedia.com website beginning June 1, 2021.

About JZZ Technologies Inc.

JZZ Technologies, Inc. is a media technology company rolling up projects and partnerships through online media and apps (activelifestylemedia.com), content creation, digital marketing, streaming video content, publishing and free over-the-air television targeted at adults 55+.

