OracleBio today announced the launch of the company's GCP Image Analysis Services. This latest service offering strengthens the company's position as a global leader in quantitative digital pathology, expanding the company's foothold in the clinical market.

OracleBio's new service offering generates quantitative image analysis data using a workflow that is conducted in accordance with GCP principles. Clients will be able to include this data in a data package for submission to regulatory authorities.

The company's GCP services combine OracleBio's image analysis and pathology expertise in a regulated working environment to provide quality assured data. The company has a dedicated GCP team to support regulated activities, including highly experienced scientific and quality assurance staff.

The company's GCP implementation has been led by Clinical Operations Manager, Alison Bigley, who has decades of experience working to GxP standards and previously implemented GxP Image Analysis systems. Alison commented:

'We are excited to be able to provide this dedicated unique service, in keeping with GCP ethical, scientific and practical standards, that now underpins the provision of accurate, credible quantitative image analysis data in support of our Clients regulatory clinical trial studies'.

OracleBio's GCP services are available now. Initiate study planning discussions by emailing enquiries@oraclebio.com

About OracleBio:

OracleBio is a global leader in quantitative digital pathology, providing image analysis services to Pharma and Biotech clients worldwide. Leveraging multiple software platforms, the company delivers robust data packages within a quality management framework to support clinical trials and translational research.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210511005675/en/

Contacts:

Keith Bowers

Senior Business Development Manager, OracleBio

Keith.bowers@oraclebio.com

+44 141 255 2642