Taoglas, the global leader of advanced antenna designs, today launched its new wideband, omnidirectional antenna the Taoglas Discone One expertly engineered for 5G/4G routers and devices. This new antenna is designed to cover all worldwide 5G and 4G bands, including all sub-6GHz deployments across the 400MHz to 6000MHz spectrum.

The Discone boasts excellent efficiencies of over 50% across the entire spectrum, and a high peak gain of up to 6.6dBi, to deliver best-in-class throughput on all major cellular bands worldwide. It is innovatively designed to deliver reliability on new, dedicated mission critical communications bands between 400-500 MHz. Additionally, it covers extended 4G, band 71 and all 5G NR Sub 6GHz bands while also covering 3G/2G bands to allow for fallback when 5G/4G isn't available keeping applications and devices connected when it's most needed.

"Taoglas is proud to add the latest and greatest the Discone One antenna to our world-class portfolio. This antenna is ideal for mission critical communications applications including private LTE networks, utility and pipeline monitoring," said Dave Ghilarducci, Global Vice President of Engineering, Taoglas. "It's also the best antenna for next generation 5G video applications, combining a number of innovative design considerations to solve the common connectivity challenges seen with 5G applications that demand high-speed data uplink and downlink."

"It can be challenging to maintain high antenna efficiency over an extremely wide band from 400MHz to 6GHz and exhibit an omnidirectional radiation pattern. The DCN.01 features a smart discone antenna design to achieve a uniform omnidirectional radiation pattern especially at azimuth (horizontal) plane meeting the requirement for mission critical and smart grid applications. This design methodology in parallel with the light weight, efficient and robust materials used helped to achieve optimum antenna efficiency and gain across a wide range of frequencies covering different applications. By investing in the Discone antenna now, it means your future proofing your devices and applications with 5G and 4G connectivity, resulting in bigger savings down the line," said Dave.

The Discone cable type and length, and connector types are fully customizable and it comes packaged with a pole and wall mounting kit as standard for rugged, vandal resistant installations.

With over 16 years' experience innovating in RF and antenna design, Taoglas has the expertise to deliver standard and custom engineered antennas from its world class engineering labs and facilities around the world. For further information on Taoglas' RF and antenna solutions visit https://www.taoglas.com/rf-and-antenna-solutions/.

About Taoglas

Taoglas is a leading enabler of digital transformation using IoT from initial strategy definition to design, build, deployment and managed services. Our solutions combine high-performance antenna and RF design with advanced positioning, imaging, audio and artificial intelligence technologies for organizations solving critical problems using IoT. A nimble and efficient approach which mobilizes quickly makes Taoglas a trusted advisor helping customers regardless of where they are on their IoT journey. With world-class design, consultancy and engineering expertise, along with support and test centers globally, Taoglas delivers complex IoT solutions to market quickly and cost effectively. Taoglas has proven expertise globally across the transportation, connected healthcare, smart cities and smart building industries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210511005700/en/

Contacts:

Emma Walsh, Global Marcom PR Manager, Taoglas. E: mediarelations@taoglas.com, T: +353 (0)87 317 0897