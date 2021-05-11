Anzeige
WKN: A1JPZ6 ISIN: JE00B5TT1872 Ticker-Symbol: 7CT 
Tradegate
11.05.21
14:42 Uhr
1,382 Euro
-0,009
-0,61 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
CENTAMIN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CENTAMIN PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3811,39116:33
1,3851,39016:31
ACCESSWIRE
11.05.2021 | 16:08
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Centamin PLC Announces Results of AGM

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / "Centamin" or "the Company" or "Group", including its subsidiaries (LSE:CEY) (TSX:CEE):

RESULTS OF AGM

Centamin announces that, at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held today, 11 May 2021, all resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM were passed with greater than 96% of votes in favour. The table below details the voting results of the resolutions.

The Company's issued share capital eligible to be voted at the AGM was 1,155,955,384 ordinary shares and approximately 66% of the Company's issued share capital were voted at the AGM.

VOTES
FOR
%
VOTES
AGAINST
%
VOTES
WITHHELD[1]

Ordinary Resolution 1

Adopt the annual accounts, strategic and governance reports and auditor's report on the accounts

755,165,885

99.99%

101,125

0.01%

7,800,849

Ordinary Resolution 2

Declare a final dividend of 3 US cents (US$0.03) per ordinary share

761,033,939

99.92%

624,258

0.08%

1,409,662

Ordinary Resolution 3

Approval of the Directors' Remuneration Report

759,007,746

99.68%

2,454,305

0.32%

1,605,808

Ordinary Resolution 4.1

Re-election of Mr James Rutherford

748,169,038

98.29%

13,033,464

1.71%

1,865,357

Ordinary Resolution 4.2

Re-election of Mr Martin Horgan

761,015,662

99.94%

433,032

0.06%

1,619,165

Ordinary Resolution 4.3

Re-election of Mr Ross Jerrard

761,336,457

99.98%

114,237

0.02%

1,617,165

Ordinary Resolution 4.4

Re-election of Dr Sally Eyre

760,334,210

99.88%

886,731

0.12%

1,846,918

Ordinary Resolution 4.5

Re-election of Mr Mark Bankes

760,756,610

99.94%

422,124

0.06%

1,889,125

Ordinary Resolution 4.6

Re-election of Dr Fawzy

760,699,208

99.93%

514,665

0.07%

1,853,986

Ordinary Resolution 4.7

Re-election of Marna Cloete

761,049,176

99.98%

164,697

0.02%

1,853,986

Ordinary Resolution 4.8

Re-election of Dr Catharine Farrow

755,468,545

99.97%

220,496

0.03%

7,378,818

Ordinary Resolution 4.9

Election of Mr Hendrik Faul

760,760,046

99.95%

416,173

0.05%

1,891,640

Ordinary Resolution 5.1

Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (auditor)

755,172,767

99.18%

6,225,696

0.82%

1,669,396

Ordinary Resolution 5.2

Authorise the directors to agree the auditor's remuneration

760,551,700

99.95%

387,116

0.05%

2,129,043

Ordinary Resolution 6

Authority to allot relevant securities

734,888,589

96.53%

26,418,254

3.47%

1,761,016

Special Resolution 7.1

Disapplication of pre-emption rights

760,541,674

99.87%

1,009,066

0.13%

1,517,119

Special Resolution 7.2

Further disapplication of pre-emption rights

741,354,870

97.35%

20,194,133

2.65%

1,518,856

Special Resolution 8

Market purchase of ordinary shares

755,057,050

99.19%

6,167,499

0.81%

1,843,310


In accordance with LR 9.6.2R, a copy of the results of the AGM, along with a copy of resolutions passed other than those concerning ordinary business at the AGM, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The scrutineers of the poll were Computershare Investor Services (Jersey) Limited. The full text of each of the resolutions is set out in the Notice of AGM, a copy of which is available on the Centamin website at www.centamin.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION please visit the website www.centamin.com or contact:

Centamin plc
Alexandra Barter-Carse, Corporate Communications
+44 (0) 7700 713 738
investors@centamin.je
Buchanan
Bobby Morse / Kelsey Traynor
+ 44 (0) 20 7466 5000
centamin@buchanan.uk.co
LEI: 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84
Company No: 109180

[1] A "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' the resolution.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Centamin PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/646394/Centamin-PLC-Announces-Results-of-AGM

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
