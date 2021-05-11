ThreatModeler Software, Inc.: ThreatModeler Launches New Community Platform for Threat Modeling

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / ThreatModeler Software, Inc. announces the launch of their all-new official community platform. ThreatModeler's goal with "community" is to bring the security professionals and developers together to discuss and collaborate on threat modeling. For the first time, people now have a community dedicated to threat modeling and ThreatModeler. The platform features include peer-to-peer discussions, events, news, updates, resources, support, videos, forums, education, and best practices. This self-service experience includes an extensive Q&A section in which questions may be asked and answered by either ThreatModeler experts, or community members. This will facilitate those within the threat modeling community to connect with peers to help and support one another.

"We are extremely proud and excited to launch our community to share the highest quality knowledge base with members who have the same interests of threat modeling and ThreatModeler" said Archie Agarwal, Founder and CEO of ThreatModeler Software,Inc. "Using ThreatModeler's extensive knowledge base, the community can build the learning experience, recommended best practices, educate, support, and encourage each other to take threat modeling to the next level."

Click here to sign up today. We look forward to hearing from you in our Official Threat Modeling Community!

About Us

ThreatModeler Software, Inc.

ThreatModeler is an automated platform that provides a sustainable, self-service threat modeling practice for applications and infrastructure that evolves as your infrastructure grows. ThreatModeler encourages collaboration through its simple process flow diagram-based functionality that's easy to use in the creation of threat models that identify, prioritize and mitigate threats, while communicating them broadly. ThreatModeler integrates with JIRA, Jenkins, and Azure Boards and Pipelines, with bidirectional web services API also unifying stakeholders in collaboration. Teams are empowered to code fearlessly and deliver new products with security built-in as early as the design phase, which is based on global security and compliance standards.

Click here to schedule a live demo with a threat modeling expert.

Contacts

Sarah Chan

Marketing Coordinator

marketing@threatmodeler.com Work: +1-201-266-0510

Links

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/threatmodeler

Join Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/threatmodelersoftware

Visit Our YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/ThreatModeler

SOURCE: ThreatModeler Software, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/646298/ThreatModeler-Launches-New-Community-Platform-for-Threat-Modeling