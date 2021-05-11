Anzeige
Dienstag, 11.05.2021
WKN: TUAG00 ISIN: DE000TUAG000 
Dow Jones News
11.05.2021 | 16:10
TUI AG: Director Declaration

TUI AG: Director Declaration 
11-May-2021 / 15:37 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TUI AG (the "Company") announces that Ms Sybille Reiß has been appointed as a new member of the Company's Executive 
Board with responsibility for Human Resources (Chief HR Officer) and as Labour Director with effect from 1 July 2021. 
No details are to be disclosed as required under LR 9.6.13. 
Dr Elke Eller, a member of the Executive Board, Chief HR Officer and Labour Director, will resign from her office on 
the Executive Board of the Company as of 30 June 2021. 
This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rules 9.6.11 and 9.6.13. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      DE000TUAG000 
Category Code: RDN 
TIDM:      TUI 
LEI Code:    529900SL2WSPV293B552 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  104433 
EQS News ID:  1195196 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1195196&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 11, 2021 09:38 ET (13:38 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
