DJ TUI AG: Director Declaration

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Director Declaration 11-May-2021 / 15:37 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TUI AG (the "Company") announces that Ms Sybille Reiß has been appointed as a new member of the Company's Executive Board with responsibility for Human Resources (Chief HR Officer) and as Labour Director with effect from 1 July 2021. No details are to be disclosed as required under LR 9.6.13. Dr Elke Eller, a member of the Executive Board, Chief HR Officer and Labour Director, will resign from her office on the Executive Board of the Company as of 30 June 2021. This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rules 9.6.11 and 9.6.13. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Category Code: RDN TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 104433 EQS News ID: 1195196 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1195196&application_name=news

