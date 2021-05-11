Roll Floor Mats: Announcing the Launch of the Roll Floor Thermally Modified Wood Floor Mats

The New Roll Floor Mats Offer a Simple and Effective Way to Cover Uncomfortable Surfaces Both Inside and Outside with Eco-Friendly Floors

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / The founder of the Westwood Thermo-Treatment Plant in Macon, Georgia is pleased to announce the launch of their innovative new Roll Floor thermally modified wood floor mats.

To learn more about the Roll Floor wood mats and the many ways they can be used, please visit https://www.thermomarketing.com/roll-floors.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founder understands that people encounter a number of flat surfaces every day that are less than comfortable for walking or standing. From old carpet and hot concrete to ceramic tiles, grass, splintery old decks, sand and more, it is not uncommon for people to hurt their feet while trying to walk on these less-than-desirable surfaces.

This knowledge inspired the founder to create and launch the new Roll Floor mats, an easy and effective solution that covers these uncomfortable areas with eco-friendly flooring that will help to pamper peoples' feet. Each Roll Floor plank is oiled on all four sides and is made with thermally modified and outdoor rated wood, which is extremely durable.

"The Roll Floors can be placed together to make a desirable length and width," the spokesperson noted, adding that they are currently the subject of a fundraiser on the Kickstarter crowdfunding website.

"To fasten the wooden planks together we use ecologically friendly EPDM backing material, which is weather-resistant, non-slip, and doesn't leave marks on surfaces. If needed, it's easy to cut to a specific length."

Roll Floor mats are designed to be used on any flat surface; this makes their application virtually unlimited. From pool decks and bathroom floors to basements, balconies, inside RVs and more, people can use them as a temporary or permanent solution to old and uncomfortable flooring. For safety reasons, they should not be used on bumpy surfaces like loose sand or rocky paths.

What helps the Roll Floor mats to stand apart from the competition is that they are made from 100 percent green thermo-treated wood, which offers natural protection against decay for 25 years. They also are exceptionally easy to use, and will quickly unroll to cover almost any surface-and then roll back up when they are not in use or no longer needed.

About Roll Floor Mats:

Roll Floor mats are a simple and effective solution that covers uncomfortable walking and seating areas both inside and out with eco-friendly floor mats. The product is made with outdoor rated and 100 percent green thermo-treated wood, which is naturally protected against decay for 25 years. For more information, please visit https://www.thermomarketing.com/roll-floors.

