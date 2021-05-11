Service Management Group (SMG), a global customer, patient and employee experience management partner to more than 500 brands, has been named a Leader by independent research firm Forrester in a new report titled The Forrester Wave: Customer Feedback Management Platforms, Q2 2021. One of just five vendors recognized as a Leader, SMG received the highest possible score in 13 evaluation criteria and is recognized as "a standout when it comes to developing insights and partnership."

The Forrester Wave is one of the industry's most thorough and detailed analyses of the customer feedback management (CFM) marketplace. The 12 most significant vendors identified by Forrester are evaluated against 33 criteria in three categories: current offering, strategy and market presence.

"Considering the highly competitive makeup and the continued growth of the experience management market, we're incredibly honored to be recognized by Forrester as a Leader," said SMG CEO and Chairman Andy Fromm. "We're seeing firsthand that our differentiated service offering combined with our continued focus on platform advancements and the strategic growth of our partnership ecosystem are helping brands improve experiences and achieve outstanding program ROI."

Forrester referenced SMG's value proposition in the following excerpts from the report: "SMG approaches the market differently than many other vendors, going to market with the tagline, 'software with a service,'" and "SMG is a good fit for organizations seeking a software and services partner that has deep expertise in delivering highly relevant and actionable insights." Uniquely combining platform technology with hands-on professional services, SMG's software with a service (SwaS) offering helps brands measure experiences at every touchpoint, activate insights across the enterprise and drive business outcomes.

SMG achieved the highest possible score in 13 of the 33 criteria. This includes the highest possible rating in the following criteria within the strategy category: execution and delivery on roadmap, product vision and strategy and services strategy. In addition, within the current offering category, SMG received the highest scores possible in ten criteria, including drives revenue/impacts business and CX; customer relationship, success and support; creates a culture of customer-centricity; ad-hoc and market research capabilities; employee feedback (VoCE/VoE); customer feedback loop/inner loop and benchmarking.

To learn more, download a complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave: Customer Feedback Management Platforms, Q2 2021 at smg.com.

