Glow LifeTech: Weitere positive Studien für das COVID-Wundermittel ArtemiC?!
Hardman & Co Research: Hardman Talks Video - Pantheon International plc Management Interview

Hardman & Co Research 
11-May-2021 / 14:50 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Hardman Talks Video| Pantheon International plc 
Management Interview 
On 6 May 2021, Helen Steers from Pantheon International joined Hardman & Co's Head of Investment companies, Mark 
Thomas, for a live discussion on Hardman Talks. Watch it here: https://youtu.be/TSy5hkbGNq8 
The discussion covered PIP's portfolio and performance, including topical private equity sector themes. 
Watch the recording: https://youtu.be/TSy5hkbGNq8 
To be first in the know about Hardman & Co's latest digital events, subscribe to the mailing list here. 
The Hardman Talks series is designed to share the latest sector insights and company investment cases from our 
corporate clients and our expert team of analysts. Click here to subscribe to the Hardman Talks channel on YouTube. 
Hardman & Co | 1 Frederick's Place | London | EC2R 8AE | www.hardmanandco.com 
 
Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. 
Please click here to read the statement. 
About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' 
understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their 
sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise 
companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory 
services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly 
stated in the disclaimer where this is the case. 
Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is 
authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research 
Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. 
Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated 
and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available 
to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional 
advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for 
the full disclaimer. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1195351 11-May-2021 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1195351&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 11, 2021 09:50 ET (13:50 GMT)

