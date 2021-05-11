Alfi, Inc.: Alfi Announces Appointment of Ad Tech Executive Peter Bordes to its Board of Directors

Bordes brings over 30 years of media and ad tech experience to board

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALF) ("Alfi" or the "Company"), an AI enterprise SaaS platform company powering computer vision with machine learning models to allow content publishers and brand owners to deliver interactive, intelligent information without violating user privacy, today announced that Peter Bordes has been appointed as an independent director to the Company's Board of Directors, effective (Date), 2021.

"Peter brings a strong understanding of the media industry, as well as significant finance, digital, marketing, and business development expertise," said Paul Pereira, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Alfi. "I look forward to working with Peter and confident he will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to execute our strategy, drive growth and enhance value for all Alfi shareholders."

Peter Bordes is a lifelong entrepreneur with a 30+ year career as a founder, CEO, investor and Board Member in private and public companies focused on media, ad tech, technology, finance and venture investing focused on disruptive innovation.

Since March 2012, Mr. Bordes has been a managing partner at Trajectory Capital, investing in disruptive innovation driving global transformation from Seed thru IPO. From May 2019 to October 2020, Mr. Bordes was CEO of Kubient (Nasdaq: KBNT), a cloud advertising platform with artificial intelligence ad fraud prevention, that he led from private to IPO, and currently serves as a board member of Kubient.

Mr. Bordes serves on the Board of Directors of Beasley Media (Nasdaq: BBGI), fraud.net, Hoo.be and as Vice Chairman of Ocearch. He is a co-founder and serves on the Board of Directors of TruVest, and MainBloq.

Prior to forming Trajectory Capital, Mr. Bordes was a co-founder, CEO, and Chairman of MediaTrust, an RTB performance marketing ad exchange, which was the ninth fastest growing company in the United States under his leadership. During his tenure in the performance marketing industry, he was a founding member and Chairman of the PMA Performance Marketing Association.

Before founding MediaTrust Mr. Bordes was a managing partner of Mason Cabot an early-stage tech investment bank.

Mr. Bordes was ranked in the top 100 most influential angel investors and business leaders in the United States on social media and is a member of the Thiel Foundation 20 Under 20 Mentor Program. He is a member of the Board of Trustees of the Brooklyn Music School. Mr. Bordes earned his bachelor's degree in Communication, Business and Media Studies from New England College.

Commenting on the other members of the board, Mr. Pereira, said, "We've added extensive experience to our board with four new members in the past few months in preparation for our initial public offering, and we're excited by the collective expertise the board will bring to Alfi as we transform the ad business with interactive, intelligent content management and position the company for long-term growth and profitability."

The Board comprises 6 members, including Paul Pereira as Chairman, and four independent directors:

Paul Pereira, DBA, has been Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alfi since April 2018. Dr. Pereira has over 30 years' experience in technology, telecommunications, transportation, manufacturing and biotechnology. Dr. Pereira has led successful business initiatives across the United States and overseas, including founding the first ISP in the Caribbean leading to the deregulation of the Cable and Wireless 40-year-old telecom monopoly and simultaneously opening up the markets for major call centers in multiple Caribbean islands. Dr. Pereira led the turnaround and restructuring for the Palestinian Telecommunication Company (PALTEL) and also served as a founding director of Vtel, a multibillion telecommunications company based in Dubai and Amman Jordan, and successfully lead multiple acquisitions in the MENA region.

Jim Lee, Director - Mr. Lee is a Wall Street veteran with more than 25 years of experience in all aspects of the banking and finance industry spectrum. Mr. Lee has been the founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lee Aerospace, Inc., a transparency manufacturer for the aerospace industry since 1987. Mr. Lee has diversified Lee Aerospace to include the manufacturing of full-fuselage builds, and complex composite parts, details, and assemblies. In addition, Lee Aerospace has expanded its position in the market through strategic investments and partnerships both inside and outside the aviation industry.

Allison Ficken, Independent Director - Ms. Ficken has been a partner at the law firm of Dovin Ficken LLC since January 2015. Ms. Ficken practices primarily in the areas of commercial arbitration, securities litigation/arbitration, and business litigation.

Frank Smith, Independent Director - Mr. Smith is an attorney and has run his own law firm FMS Lawyer PL since 2010. Mr. Smith's areas of practice include civil, administrative, and criminal litigation, as well as legal services related to contracts, corporate governance, compliance, insurance, employment and human resources issues, real estate, financing, mergers and acquisitions and the creation and protection of intellectual property. With over 27 years of legal experience, Mr. Smith has served as an attorney in Florida where he has helped clients resolve multi-year intra-family corporate governance disputes, successfully win millions of dollars for clients in breach of contract disputes, as well as general corporate counseling for his clients.

Richard Mowser, Independent Director - Mr. Mowser is an experienced industry expert with over 30 years' experience in the hospitality profession. Since May 2018, Mr. Mowser has served as a food and beverage consultant at Crown Point Beach Resort where he restructured and rebranded the restaurant resulting in increased revenue by 400% with second year improvement up 25% year on year. From May 2012 to May 2018, Mr. Mowser served as the Chief Executive Officer of Queen's Park Cricket Club where he developed and executed a strategic business plan resulting in increased revenues of $17 million from 2012 to 2013 to $25 million in 2015 to 2016.

About Alfi Inc.

Alfi, Inc. provides solutions that bring transparency and accountability to the digital out of home advertising marketplace. Since 2018, Alfi, Inc. has been developing its artificial intelligence advertising platform to deliver targeted advertising in an ethical and privacy-conscious manner.

For more information, please visit: https://www.getalfi.com.

