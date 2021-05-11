Announcing the Upcoming Launch of The Student Section, a Peer-to-Peer E-Commerce Marketplace for College Students

The Innovative College Marketplace App Will Help Students Save Money on Textbooks, Supplies and More

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / Michael Keliiokalani Kamalu, a Mayo Clinic medical student and founder and CEO of The Student Section, is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of The Student Section, a peer-to-peer E-commerce marketplace exclusively for college students.

As Michael knows first-hand, buying college textbooks is typically an extraordinarily expensive experience. It is not unusual for college and university students to pay literally thousands of dollars for books and supplies.

After trying without success to buy used books, students typically end up shelling out big bucks for brand new textbooks and supplies. Unfortunately, their hopes to resell them later don't usually pan out as expected, with bookstores usually only paying a small fraction of the original price.

This knowledge, along with a keen desire to save college students as much of their hard-earned money as possible, inspired Michael to create The Student Section, a peer-to-peer collegiate marketplace where students across the nation can sell their books and supplies directly to each other.

The Student Section, which is currently the focus of a fundraiser on the crowdfunding website Kickstarter, will be both extremely easy to use as well as secure.

Students can search for the books they need by Title, ISBN, author, school, department and even class. They can also save their listings, make offers and get notifications for listings of specific books. For students who want to sell their textbooks, they will simply take a picture of their book in the app, and add in the listing information along with the desired price.

"Only students with a '.edu' email can register, ensuring exclusivity," Michael noted, adding that The Student Section will also offer secure payment processing, which will protect both parties.

"No-hassle shipment makes in-person meet-ups and shipping frustrations a thing of the past. When an order is placed for a product you listed, you'll automatically receive an email with the shipping label to print out, place on the package and drop off."

Michael said he is looking forward to the upcoming launch of The Student Section, and helping to put a halt to the 500 percent to 1,200 percent third party markups on college textbooks.

"College students will be able to buy and sell at fair market prices, with just a 15 percent merchant fee, no hassle shipments, secure payment processing and an extremely user-friendly process."

