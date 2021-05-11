Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: Change of Membership on Nasdaq Helsinki: BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

Following change will take place in the exchange membership of BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC on the 17th of May, 2021. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC has been granted an additional member ID, BPEM, in its trading activities at Nasdaq Helsinki. The ID BPEM will be admitted to trading in INET in CCP cleared securities. Trading Identity BPP in INET will not change. Member: BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC INET memberID: BPP, BPEM Valid from date: 17th of May, 2021 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Henning Kruse or Julian Butterworth telephone +46 734 49 7381 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Helsinki Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=858872