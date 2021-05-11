Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LISTING OF TURBO WARRANTS ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP

NOTICE 11.5.2021 TURBO WARRANTS (Record Id 173473) LISTING OF TURBO WARRANTS ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP Nasdaq Helsinki has decided to list 1 warrant(s) issued by Nordea Bank Abp with effect from 12.5.2021. The warrant(s) will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Finland. (HEL Warrants Extend ME) Please note that Clearing Venue for these instruments will be Euroclear Sweden AB. Clearing Venue information will be found in the reference data of the instrument and will not be separately notified going forward. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=858878