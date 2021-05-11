Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LISTING OF TURBO WARRANTS ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP

Anzeige
Dienstag, 11.05.2021
WKN: A2N6F4 ISIN: FI4000297767 Ticker-Symbol: 04Q 
Tradegate
11.05.21
13:12 Uhr
8,500 Euro
+0,086
+1,02 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
OMX Helsinki 25
GlobeNewswire
11.05.2021 | 16:41
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LISTING OF TURBO WARRANTS ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP

Nasdaq Helsinki has decided to list 1 warrant(s) issued by Nordea Bank Abp with
effect from 12.5.2021. The warrant(s) will be listed on the NSDX segment of the
Nasdaq First North Finland. (HEL Warrants Extend ME) 

Please note that Clearing Venue for these instruments will be Euroclear Sweden
AB. Clearing Venue information will be found in the reference data of the
instrument and will not be separately notified going forward. 


Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=858878
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
