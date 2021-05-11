Anzeige
Dienstag, 11.05.2021
Glow LifeTech: Weitere positive Studien für das COVID-Wundermittel ArtemiC?!
WKN: 887771 ISIN: FR0000131104 Ticker-Symbol: BNP 
11.05.21
11.05.2021
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Change of Membership on Nasdaq Copenhagen: BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

Following change will take place in the exchange membership of BNP Paribas   
 Arbitrage SNC on the 17th of May, 2021.                    
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC has been granted an additional member ID, BPEM, in its
 trading activities at Nasdaq Copenhagen. The ID BPEM will be admitted to    
 trading in INET in CCP cleared securities. Trading Identity BPP in INET will  
 not change.                                  
Member: BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC                        
INET memberID: BPP, BPEM                            
Valid from date: 17th of May, 2021                       
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Henning 
 Kruse or Julian Butterworth telephone +46 734 49 7381 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195  
                                        
Nasdaq Copenhagen

