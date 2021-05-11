Anzeige
Titan Network to Host Titan Social Event for Amazon Sellers on Friday, May 14, 2021
WKN: 906866 ISIN: US0231351067 
11.05.2021
Titan Network to Host Titan Social Event for Amazon Sellers on Friday, May 14, 2021

The Event Will Take Place at the Confidante Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / Athena Severi and Dan Ashburn, co-founders of Titan Network, are pleased to announce that they will host the Titan Social Event for Amazon Sellers in Miami Beach, Florida on Friday, May 14, 2021. The event will take place at the Confidante Hotel.

To learn more about the Titan Social Event, please visit https://secure.titannetwork.com/miami2021.

As Athena noted, she and Dan know that networking is an essential part of being a successful seller on Amazon. In addition, getting out of the house and meeting like-minded people is great for everybody's mindset, energy and drive.

This knowledge inspired the duo to once again host a Titan Social; these relaxed, welcoming and engaging events are open to the public.

"You won't be walking around with a name tag on, feeling the pressure to strike up a conversation with a complete stranger," Dan said, adding that he and Athena will make sure attendees feel at home and have an enjoyable time.

The Titan Social will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a cocktail reception at the hotel's Vista Terrace. Attendees can mingle with other Amazon sellers as the sun sets, before heading to the ballroom for some delicious food and more networking.

The evening will also include music and dancing with the help of a DJ and plenty of great conversation and connecting with Amazon sellers from around the world.

"These events are our way of harnessing the power of networking and connecting with others, and making it accessible to ambitious people who can directly benefit from it," Athena said, adding that this event will be solely focused on socializing and networking.

"There will be no presentations or Master classes, but there will be lots of tasty beverages, delicious food, dancing and life-long memories to be made, along with countless opportunities to network with elite Amazon sellers in a relaxed, fun and engaging environment."

As Dan noted, he and Athena are looking forward to the upcoming Titan Social Event and getting the opportunity to put work aside for an evening of fun with other Amazon sellers.

"Events like this give us an opportunity to push work aside and let our hair down while growing our network and making connections that last a lifetime," he said.

About Titan Network:

Titan Network is the exclusive membership organization for elite Amazon sellers who wish to scale faster. Titan Network was co-founded by Athena Severi and Dan Ashburn, two of the leading figures in the Amazon industry. For more information, please visit: https://www.titannetwork.com.

Contact:

Victoria Kennedy
manager@victoriakennedyofficial.com
702 710 7621

SOURCE: Titan Network



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/646408/Titan-Network-to-Host-Titan-Social-Event-for-Amazon-Sellers-on-Friday-May-14-2021

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
