11 May 2021

Capita plc

Announcement of AGM Results

At the Annual General Meeting of Capita plc held on 11 May 2021, all resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting, except for Resolution 6 which was withdrawn, were voted by way of a poll and approved by shareholders. The results of the poll for each resolution were as follows:

WITHHELD 1 To receive and adopt the Company's Financial statements and the reports of the Directors and the Auditor for the year ended 31 December 2020. 1,290,633,674 99.99 66,597 0.01 1,290,700,271 76.63% 1,232,991 2 To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report, other than the part containing the Directors' Remuneration Policy, in the form set out in the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2020. 1,289,055,937 99.95 634,509 0.05 1,289,690,446 76.57% 2,242,816 3 To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy, in the form set out in the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2020. 1,254,719,423 97.13 37,105,242 2.87 1,291,824,665 76.70% 108,597 4 To re-elect Sir Ian Powell as a Director. 1,289,644,120 99.83 2,149,707 0.17 1,291,793,827 76.70% 139,435 5 To re-elect Jonathan Lewis as a Director. 1,289,685,217 99.84 2,108,610 0.16 1,291,793,827 76.70% 139,435 6 WITHDRAWN n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 7 To elect David Lowden as a Director. 1,291,700,049 99.99 97,539 0.01 1,291,797,588 76.70% 135,674 8 To re-elect Matthew Lester as a Director. 1,288,426,565 99.74 3,367,262 0.26 1,291,793,827 76.70% 139,435 9 To re-elect Georgina Harvey as a Director. 1,250,853,140 96.83 40,953,687 3.17 1,291,806,827 76.70% 126,435 10 To re-elect John Cresswell as a Director. 1,289,655,524 99.83 2,138,303 0.17 1,291,793,827 76.70% 139,435 11 To re-elect Baroness Lucy Neville-Rolfe as a Director. 1,289,594,447 99.83 2,219,880 0.17 1,291,814,327 76.70% 118,935 12 To elect Neelam Dhawan as a Director. 1,286,912,565 99.62 4,885,023 0.38 1,291,797,588 76.70% 135,674 13 To re-elect Lyndsay Browne as a Director. 1,263,052,541 97.78 28,741,286 2.22 1,291,793,827 76.70% 139,435 14 To re-elect Joseph Murphy as a Director. 1,229,219,615 95.16 62,574,212 4.84 1,291,793,827 76.70% 139,435 15 To re-appoint KPMG LLP as Auditor of the Company. 1,255,622,399 97.20 36,182,958 2.80 1,291,805,357 76.70% 127,905 16 To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to fix the Auditor's remuneration. 1,257,765,322 97.36 34,040,968 2.64 1,291,806,290 76.70% 126,972 17 To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006. 1,286,479,621 99.59 5,349,851 0.41 1,291,829,472 76.70% 103,790 18 To approve and adopt the rules of the Company's Executive Plan 2021. 1,252,944,157 96.99 38,874,450 3.01 1,291,818,607 76.70% 114,655 19 To dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights pursuant to Section 570 of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to 5% of the Company's issued share capital. 1,291,410,709 99.97 388,282 0.03 1,291,798,991 76.70% 134,271 20 To approve the calling of a general meeting other than an annual general meeting on not less than 14 clear days' notice. 1,261,146,002 97.63 30,669,990 2.37 1,291,815,992 76.70% 117,270 21 To renew the Company's authority to make market purchases of its own ordinary shares pursuant to Section 701 of the Companies Act 2006. 1,289,094,466 99.81 2,464,753 0.19 1,291,559,219 76.68% 374,043

Please note a 'vote withheld' is not a vote under English law and is therefore not included in the calculation of votes 'for' and 'against' a resolution.

Capita plc further announces that, in accordance with the provisions of paragraph 9.6.2 of the Listing Rules, copies of resolutions other than those concerning ordinary business passed at the Annual General Meeting, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and can be viewed at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

