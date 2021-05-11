Anzeige
11.05.2021
Capita plc - Announcement of AGM Results

London, May 11

11 May 2021

Capita plc

Announcement of AGM Results

At the Annual General Meeting of Capita plc held on 11 May 2021, all resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting, except for Resolution 6 which was withdrawn, were voted by way of a poll and approved by shareholders. The results of the poll for each resolution were as follows:

RESOLUTIONVOTES
FOR		%VOTES
AGAINST		%VOTES
TOTAL		% OF
ISC VOTED		VOTES
WITHHELD
1To receive and adopt the Company's Financial statements and the reports of the Directors and the Auditor for the year ended 31 December 2020.1,290,633,67499.9966,5970.011,290,700,27176.63%1,232,991
2To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report, other than the part containing the Directors' Remuneration Policy, in the form set out in the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2020.1,289,055,93799.95634,5090.051,289,690,44676.57%2,242,816
3To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy, in the form set out in the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2020.1,254,719,42397.1337,105,2422.871,291,824,66576.70%108,597
4To re-elect Sir Ian Powell as a Director.1,289,644,12099.832,149,7070.171,291,793,82776.70%139,435
5To re-elect Jonathan Lewis as a Director.1,289,685,21799.842,108,6100.161,291,793,82776.70%139,435
6WITHDRAWNn/an/an/an/an/an/an/a
7To elect David Lowden as a Director.1,291,700,04999.9997,5390.011,291,797,58876.70%135,674
8To re-elect Matthew Lester as a Director.1,288,426,56599.743,367,2620.261,291,793,82776.70%139,435
9To re-elect Georgina Harvey as a Director.1,250,853,14096.8340,953,6873.171,291,806,82776.70%126,435
10To re-elect John Cresswell as a Director.1,289,655,52499.832,138,3030.171,291,793,82776.70%139,435
11To re-elect Baroness Lucy Neville-Rolfe as a Director.1,289,594,44799.832,219,8800.171,291,814,32776.70%118,935
12To elect Neelam Dhawan as a Director.1,286,912,56599.624,885,0230.381,291,797,58876.70%135,674
13To re-elect Lyndsay Browne as a Director.1,263,052,54197.7828,741,2862.221,291,793,82776.70%139,435
14To re-elect Joseph Murphy as a Director.1,229,219,61595.1662,574,2124.841,291,793,82776.70%139,435
15To re-appoint KPMG LLP as Auditor of the Company.1,255,622,39997.2036,182,9582.801,291,805,35776.70%127,905
16To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to fix the Auditor's remuneration.1,257,765,32297.3634,040,9682.641,291,806,29076.70%126,972
17To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006.1,286,479,62199.595,349,8510.411,291,829,47276.70%103,790
18To approve and adopt the rules of the Company's Executive Plan 2021.1,252,944,15796.9938,874,4503.011,291,818,60776.70%114,655
19To dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights pursuant to Section 570 of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to 5% of the Company's issued share capital.1,291,410,70999.97388,2820.031,291,798,99176.70%134,271
20To approve the calling of a general meeting other than an annual general meeting on not less than 14 clear days' notice.1,261,146,00297.6330,669,9902.371,291,815,99276.70%117,270
21To renew the Company's authority to make market purchases of its own ordinary shares pursuant to Section 701 of the Companies Act 2006.1,289,094,46699.812,464,7530.191,291,559,21976.68%374,043

Please note a 'vote withheld' is not a vote under English law and is therefore not included in the calculation of votes 'for' and 'against' a resolution.

Capita plc further announces that, in accordance with the provisions of paragraph 9.6.2 of the Listing Rules, copies of resolutions other than those concerning ordinary business passed at the Annual General Meeting, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and can be viewed at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Enquiries:Francesca Todd, Group Company Secretary, 020 7799 1525

© 2021 PR Newswire
