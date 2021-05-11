Anzeige
Glow LifeTech: Weitere positive Studien für das COVID-Wundermittel ArtemiC?!
WKN: A2N94N ISIN: CA8849037095 
Thomson Reuters Corp - TR to Present at the Barclays Americas Select Conference

London, May 10

Thomson Reuters to Present at the Barclays Americas Select Conference

TORONTO, May 11, 2021 -- Steve Hasker, president and chief executive officer, and Mike Eastwood, chief financial officer of Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI), will present at the Barclays Americas Select Conference on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. EDT. The presentation may include forward-looking information.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/13199/THOMSON_REUTERS_LOGO.jpg

A live audio webcast will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of tr.com. Additionally, an archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) is the world's leading provider of news and information-based tools to professionals. Our worldwide network of journalists and specialist editors keep customers up to speed on global developments, with a particular focus on legal, regulatory and tax changes. Thomson Reuters shares are listed on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

CONTACTS

MEDIA
Andrew Green
Senior Director, Corporate Affairs
+1 332 219 1511
andrew.green@tr.com		INVESTORS
Frank J. Golden
Head of Investor Relations
+1 332 219 1111
frank.golden@tr.com

SOURCE Thomson Reuters

© 2021 PR Newswire
