Otto Car Adopts Auditoria.AI SmartFlow Skills to Streamline and Automate Critical Finance Processes

Auditoria's Innovative Solution to Power Back-Office Automation for Leading Private Hire Leasing Provider

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / AUDITORIA.AI, a pioneer in AI-driven automation solutions for corporate finance teams, today announced Otto Car, London's largest private-hire rental fleet, has selected Auditoria.AI to streamline and automate critical business processes. As one of the fastest-growing leasing companies for Uber drivers, Otto Car chose Auditoria's powerful SmartFlow Skills and platform to help further scale its business while efficiently managing accounting and finance headcount.

"At Otto Car, we believe in the power of agility and innovation and look for vendors aligned with our vision," said Ali Syed, Head of Accounts, Otto Car. "We knew Auditoria was the best choice for us and our Sage Intacct application environment to streamline incoming invoice processes and bank reconciliations. Auditoria's cutting-edge AI technology will help us to save time, increase accuracy in growth predictions and avoid the added spend of an army of accountants who would have to track, process and enter this manually."

Otto Car is London's largest Public Carriage Office (PCO) car rental company, helping more than 7,000 PCO-certified drivers to rent or purchase a car and drive for private hire services, including Uber, Bolt, and FREE NOW. In business for over 13 years, Otto Car is committed to supporting PCO drivers to get and stay on the road with Uber-certified vehicles and PCO driver support, including its Driver Development Program.

"We are thrilled to be working with one of UK's leading private hire leading providers to streamline business processes," said Rohit Gupta, CEO and co-founder, Auditoria. "As the first cognitive automation provider certified by Sage Intacct, Otto Car's ERP vendor of choice, our autonomous bots will seamlessly integrate into Otto Car's back office applications and deliver efficient and predictive invoice processing. We look forward to boldly driving into the future with Otto Car."

Auditoria's Autonomous Vendor Management will allow the Otto Car team to streamline invoice and bank reconciliation processes. Built on Auditoria's SmartFlow Platform, Autonomous Vendor Management leverages Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cognitive Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Optical Character Recognition (OCR), and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to overhaul procurement functions while smoothly executing Accounts Payable and Vendor Management business workflows.

Auditoria helps modern finance teams accelerate finance transformation by dramatically improving cash performance. Built with cutting-edge AI, ML, Cognitive RPA, NLP, and Computer Vision, Auditoria streamlines and automates collections, adds controls to procurement spend, and optimizes cash performance. Auditoria integrates with industry-leading ERP and Financial applications, including Bill.com, Oracle ERP Cloud, Oracle NetSuite, Sage Intacct, and Workday, as well as collaboration tools like Microsoft Office 365 and Google Workspace.

To learn more about Auditoria and how it is transforming the corporate finance back office, schedule a free demo today: https://info.auditoria.ai/request-a-demo

About Otto Car

About Auditoria

Auditoria is an AI-driven SaaS automation company for corporate finance that automates back-office business processes involving tasks, analytics, and responses in Vendor Management, Accounts Receivables, Planning, and Audit. By leveraging natural language processing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, Auditoria's platform removes friction and repetition from mundane tasks while also automating complex functions, such as predictive analytical forecasting. Corporate finance and accounting teams use Auditoria to accelerate business value while minimizing heavy IT involvement, improving business resilience, lowering attrition, and accelerating business insights. Give your finance teams superpowers at Auditoria.ai.

Trademarks of Bill.com, Google, Microsoft, Oracle, Sage, and Workday are the properties of their respective owners.

