Glow LifeTech: Weitere positive Studien für das COVID-Wundermittel ArtemiC?!
WKN: A0MK5Z ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 
Eve Sleep plc: Director Share Purchase

DJ Eve Sleep plc: Director Share Purchase 

Eve Sleep plc (EVE) 
Eve Sleep plc: Director Share Purchase 
11-May-2021 / 15:41 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Eve Sleep plc ("eve" or the "Company") 
 
Director share purchase 
 
eve Sleep plc, the direct to consumer sleep wellness brand operating in the UK, Ireland and France has been notified 
that on 11 May 2021 Masood Choudhry, Non-Executive Director, purchased 100,000 ordinary shares of 0.1p each in the 
Company (Ordinary Shares) at an average price of 4.872p. 
 
Following the above transaction, Masood Choudhry has a total beneficial holding of 100,000 Ordinary Shares and no 
options in the Company. The Ordinary Shares represent 0.036% of the entire current share capital of the Company. 
 
The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further 
detail. 
 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / 
       person closely associated 
a)      Name                                 Masood Choudhry 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position / status                          Non-Executive Director 
       Initial notification / amendment                   Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                                 eve Sleep plc 
b)      LEI                                 2138007BAC29AUXWQE67 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be prepared for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)      Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument     Ordinary shares of 0.1p each 
                                          ("Ordinary Shares") 
       Identification code                         ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 
b)      Nature of transaction                        Purchase of Ordinary Shares 
                                          Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 c)      Price(s) and volume(s)                       4.872p     100,000

d) Aggregated information

e) Date of the transaction 11 May 2021

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM

For enquiries, please contact: 

eve Sleep plc 
Tim Parfitt, Chief Financial Officer    via M7 Communications LTD 
finnCap Ltd - Nominated Adviser and Broker 
                      Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 0500 
Matt Goode / Ed Whiley - Corporate Finance 
 
Alice Lane - Equity Capital Markets 
M7 Communications LTD - PR/IR        Tel: +44(0)7903 089 543 
Mark Reed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BYWMFT51 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     EVE 
LEI Code:   2138007BAC29AUXWQE6 
Sequence No.: 104441 
EQS News ID:  1195383 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1195383&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 11, 2021 10:42 ET (14:42 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
