Eve Sleep plc (EVE) Eve Sleep plc: Director Share Purchase 11-May-2021 / 15:41 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Eve Sleep plc ("eve" or the "Company") Director share purchase eve Sleep plc, the direct to consumer sleep wellness brand operating in the UK, Ireland and France has been notified that on 11 May 2021 Masood Choudhry, Non-Executive Director, purchased 100,000 ordinary shares of 0.1p each in the Company (Ordinary Shares) at an average price of 4.872p. Following the above transaction, Masood Choudhry has a total beneficial holding of 100,000 Ordinary Shares and no options in the Company. The Ordinary Shares represent 0.036% of the entire current share capital of the Company. The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Masood Choudhry 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Non-Executive Director Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name eve Sleep plc b) LEI 2138007BAC29AUXWQE67 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be prepared for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 0.1p each ("Ordinary Shares") Identification code ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 b) Nature of transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 4.872p 100,000

d) Aggregated information

e) Date of the transaction 11 May 2021

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM

For enquiries, please contact:

eve Sleep plc Tim Parfitt, Chief Financial Officer via M7 Communications LTD finnCap Ltd - Nominated Adviser and Broker Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 0500 Matt Goode / Ed Whiley - Corporate Finance Alice Lane - Equity Capital Markets M7 Communications LTD - PR/IR Tel: +44(0)7903 089 543 Mark Reed

