Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Glow LifeTech: Weitere positive Studien für das COVID-Wundermittel ArtemiC?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.05.2021 | 17:17
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cleantech Building Materials: EXERCISE OF SHARE OPTION AND ISSUE OF NEW SHARES

11 May 2021

CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC, NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET, COPENHAGEN

TICKER: CBM
ISIN: GBOOBVIVRR47

CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC

EXERCISE OF SHARE OPTION AND ISSUE OF NEW SHARES

Cleantech Building Materials PLC ("CBM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a notice of exercise of share options from an option holder as disclosed in the CBM Company Description published on 20 December 2016, and accordingly 360,000 new Ordinary Shares at a price of €0.35 each will be issued to the option holder (the "Option Issue"). The Company will apply for the 360,000 new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the Exchange.

Following the Option Issue, the issued share capital of the Company will be 76,985,773 Ordinary Shares, with no Ordinary Shares held in Treasury. Shareholders may use this figure as the denominator by which they are required to notify their interest in, or change to, their interest in Ordinary Shares under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

THE DIRECTORS OF CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS PLC ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE CONTENTS OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT

Further information may be found at the Company's website at www.cbm-plc.com

Further Enquiries:

Cleantech Building Materials plc
Adrian Wyn-Griffiths		info@cbm-plc.com (mailto:info@cbm-plc.com)
+44 20 3934 6630



Keswick Global AG (Certified Adviser)info@keswickglobal.com (mailto:info@keswickglobal.com)
+43 1 740 408045



IFC Advisory Limited (Financial PR)
Tim Metcalfe
Zach Cohen		+44 20 3934 6630

The information communicated in this announcement is "inside information" for the purposes of article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.


Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.