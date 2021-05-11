Amazentis announces initiation of a new clinical study to evaluate Mitopure for muscle recovery, endurance and running performance benefits in top athletes

Also announces first sports nutrition product combining the benefits of Mitopure and high protein

Amazentis, an innovative Swiss life sciences company pioneering scientific breakthroughs in nutrition, announced today the initiation of a randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled clinical trial in top athletes. The study will take place at the Australian Catholic University with principal investigator, Professor Louise Burke OAM PhD APD, Chair of Sports Nutrition at the Mary MacKillop Institute for Health Research. This follows the successful completion of a previous clinical trial that showed that Mitopure, a proprietary pure form of Urolithin A, boosts cellular function and improves leg muscle strength in 40+ year olds. This new clinical study aims to expand the clinical evidence of Mitopure in a younger and more athletic population.

Professional basketball player Joel Embiid has been taking Mitopure for several months. He's an advocate and comments "I've been working closely with Prof. Burke to take my health to the next level and Mitopure is now a core part of my daily regimen. I've never felt stronger." (Photo Credit: Under Armour)

Competition muscle fatigue is a well-known challenge for athletes and improving mitochondrial quality and density plays a direct role in optimizing cellular energy and muscle performance. Mitopure is the only clinically tested compound shown to increase muscle function by activating the selective recycling of damaged mitochondria, via a cellular renewal process known as mitophagy. There's a growing interest among athletes for nutritional approaches to boost mitochondrial function. Scientific evidence combined with positive feedback from both amateur and professional athletes who have been taking Mitopure has served as a catalyst to expand into sports nutrition product applications. Professional basketball player Joel Embiid who has been taking Mitopure for several months is an advocate and comments "I've been working closely with Prof. Burke to take my health to the next level and Mitopure is now a core part of my daily regimen. I've never felt stronger."

This clinical investigation brings the rigorous science of Mitopure to a population of athletes in the context of an intense training regimen. "Muscle fatigue, inflammation and faster recovery represent a big unmet need for elite athletes" says leading sports researcher and principal investigator of the study, Professor Louise Burke, OAM PhD APD. She continues, "Boosting cellular bioenergetics by accelerating the renewal of mitochondria is a novel approach to supporting peak performance in a very physically demanding population. We are really excited to investigate whether Mitopure can achieve these effects in highly trained athletes."

Trained elite and sub-elite runners (n=36), aged between 18 and 40 years, participating in a sports training camp, will be enrolled in the double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized trial. The study will evaluate the effects of Mitopure on muscle recovery, strength, endurance and running performance during a 3000-meter track race. More information can be found on clinicaltrials.gov under the identifier NCT04783207.

"We have shown that Mitopure can have a significant impact on the healthy aging population and are now expanding its application into the sports nutrition market where peak cellular health and muscle performance are essential. We're excited to see how Mitopure can help athletes achieve their personal goals." says Amazentis CEO and Co-Founder, Chris Rinsch, PhD.

In addition, Amazentis also announced the launch of the first ever product to combine the cutting-edge strength boosting nutrient, Mitopure, with the muscle benefits of whey protein in a delicious vanilla-flavored powder. The new Time-line Alpine Endurance Shake contains 500mg of Mitopure and 20g of high-quality protein in each serving. It can be combined with your favorite dairy or plant-based milk for a creamy shake, added into a smoothie or yogurt, or blended with any of your favorite ingredients. Available exclusively at www.timelinenutrition.com.

About Amazentis

Amazentis is an innovative life sciences company employing today's leading research and clinical science to develop the next generation of products targeting mitochondrial health for advanced nutrition. Amazentis has previously published its research on Mitopure Urolithin A in top peer reviewed scientific journals such as Nature Medicine (doi:10.1038/nm.4132) and Nature Metabolism (doi: 10.1038/s42255-019-0073-4). The company has a global strategic partnership with Nestlé Health Science to expand the health applications of Mitopure linked to mitochondrial and cellular health. For more information on Amazentis, please visit www.amazentis.com.

About Mitopure

Mitopure is a highly pure form of Urolithin A; a bioactive dietary metabolite that is produced by gut bacteria after eating certain foods, such as the pomegranate, though it is difficult for most people to get enough of this specialized nutrient from food alone. Mitopure has been shown to improve mitochondrial function by stimulating mitophagy, a process by which aging and damaged mitochondria are cleared from the cell, making way for healthy mitochondria to grow. Mitopure has been favorably reviewed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and deemed safe following a GRAS (generally recognized as safe) filing. Mitopure has been extensively evaluated pre-clinically and clinically to support its use in humans for nutritional supplementation. For more information, please visit www.mitopure.com/.

About Time-line

Time-line Nutrition is brought to you by the inventors of Mitopure. This novel, science-first brand was developed by Amazentis on the belief that uncompromising research can unlock a new class of clinically validated nutritional products. For more information, please visit www.timelinenutrition.com.

