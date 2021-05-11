MobiCard Inc.: MobiCard: A Force Multiplier for Internal Sales Teams

MobiCard is adding new dimensions when it comes to business networking, putting key data in the hands of sales teams.

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / A business card can often help get one's foot in the door in hopes of setting up a future business relationship. MobiCard is the digital business card platform exchange for seamless networking that offers a modern solution, providing sales teams with key data and insights to help improve performance and convert more leads.

MobiCard provides users live updates along with data and analytics, allowing sales teams to collaborate and track when and how often people are viewing their contact information. They can also track when their contact information is being passed along to other parties to see how far their reach extends. With MobiCard, sales teams have better, more accurate information at their disposal.

"It's a game changer for sales teams to have this information on hand," says Josh Sodaitis, CEO of MobiCard. "With MobiCard, it's a simple process to determine the effectiveness and reach of your business cards and information. Having that feedback built into the app and having that information provides the opportunity to fine tune messaging and design to get the most results; it's a much more challenging and potentially wasteful process with physical business cards."

MobiCard provides a wealth of information for organizations to better collaborate with one another. Companies can track team performance to determine how effective current networking methods are. They can also distribute new information - special announcements or exclusive deals - with those who have received a digital business card. The data gleaned from MobiCard is also effective in helping organizations develop more effective direct marketing efforts.

Social media connectivity provides even greater networking capabilities, giving sales teams an extra dimension with which they can extend and track their reach.

MobiCard is a digital business card platform that allows organizations to create multiple business cards and share them with clients. The MobiCard app is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, and empowers users to make smarter, data-driven networking decisions to help facilitate long-lasting business relationships. Learn more at www.freemobicard.com.

About MobiCard

MobiCard has created a game changer in the networking arena thanks to its exclusive and revolutionary customizable digital business card platform. This flexible and robust application, makes exchanging contact information virtually a seamless experience. There's no limit to the creativity and ingenuity this app can provide for businesses and professionals alike as it provides an innovative networking solution that'll disrupt the traditional paper business card business.

