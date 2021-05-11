CircleCI, the leading continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) platform, today announced the acquisition of release orchestration platform, Vamp. Combining Vamp's industry-leading release orchestration capabilities with CircleCI's robust CI/CD platform will be transformative for engineering teams amid a growing need for increased change validation in the industry.

CircleCI has helped engineering teams automate software delivery at scale for nearly a decade. Their CI/CD platform allows teams to quickly build, test, and deploy software, letting engineering organizations focus on delivering value to users.

As nearly every company in every industry becomes software-based, the pace of change is set to increase. With this growth comes more complexities, broadening the responsibilities and importance of developers and engineering teams. CircleCI's acquisition of Vamp will empower these teams to keep up with evolving demands, allowing CircleCI to be a one-stop-shop for DevOps automation and change validation needs.

"At CircleCI, we recognize that the world of software development has evolved, and we are evolving right along with it. The emphasis on change validation is at the core of where we see the CI/CD market heading," said Jim Rose, CEO, CircleCI. "Vamp's product and talent, combined with ours, accelerate us to provide the solutions our customers need to quickly and confidently build, test, and deploy software."

As the two companies integrate their offerings, users will have access to a robust set of automated deployment capabilities as part of CircleCI's best-in-class CI/CD offering.

"We have worked hard over the last eight years to build a platform that makes software releases self-driving and self-healing for users. Joining CircleCI was an organic fit that will provide enhanced visibility and control for developers to build software in a more streamlined way," said Nico Vierhout, CEO, Vamp.

In the coming months, Vamp will continue to support their product and customers like Parkius, Mimecast, and WeGroup as the product integration takes place.

In parallel, the team will join CircleCI, bringing the company's global employee headcount to 550 and growing, doubling the size since early 2020.

"CircleCI's rapid growth over the past several years demonstrates how critical DevOps practices like CI/CD are for companies to rapidly grow, innovate, and scale. The addition of Vamp to the platform broadens CircleCI's surface area in the software delivery supply chain and brings CircleCI closer to the ultimate software end-user. This cements CircleCI as the leading cloud CI/CD platform available today," said Cack Wilhelm, partner, IVP.

About CircleCI

CircleCI is the leading continuous integration and delivery platform for software innovation at scale. With intelligent automation and delivery tools, CircleCI is used by the world's best engineering teams to radically reduce the time from idea to execution. The company has been recognized as an innovative leader in cloud-native continuous integration by independent research firms and industry awards like the DEVIES, Forbes' Best Startup Employers of the Year, and Deloitte's Technology Fast 500.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in downtown San Francisco with a global, remote workforce, CircleCI is venture-backed by Greenspring Associates, Eleven Prime, IVP, Sapphire Ventures, Top Tier Capital Partners, Baseline Ventures, Threshold Ventures, Scale Venture Partners, Owl Rock Capital, Next Equity Partners, Heavybit and Harrison Metal Capital. Learn more at https://circleci.com.

About Vamp

Based in Amsterdam, Vamp is the industry's first Cloud-Native Release Orchestration platform designed to help engineering, DevOps and SRE teams to release reliable software faster and more frequently into production. Vamp continuously validates the required performance, quality and business impact of each release. Using ML and AI intelligence Vamp will automatically detect regressions and anomalies, and rollback failed ones, avoiding customer-facing failures and lost revenue. Vamp was founded in 2015 by Olaf Molenveld, and is backed by European venture capital firms. Follow Vamp on Twitter and request a demo at vamp.io.

