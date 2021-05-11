Anzeige
WKN: 856200 ISIN: BE0003470755 
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
BEL-20
CAC Next 20
11.05.2021
Solvay S.A.: Outcome of 2021 Shareholders' Meeting

Outcome of 2021 Shareholders' Meeting

Brussels, May 11, 2021, 17:45 CEST - Solvay today held its General Shareholders' Meeting virtually.

Shareholders voted in favor of all the resolutions proposed. More specifically, they approved the payment of a gross dividend of €3.75 per share for the year 2020. After deduction of the interim dividend of €1.50 gross per share, paid in January 2021, the balance amounts to €2.25 gross per share (€1.575 net, after deduction of 30% of withholding tax).

Calendar of payment related to the 2020 final dividend

May 17, 2021: ex-date
May 18, 2021: record date
May 19, 2021: payment date

During the meeting, shareholders approved the reelection for a four year mandate for Nicolas Boël, Ilham Kadri, Bernard de Laguiche, Françoise de Viron and Agnès Lemarchand and for a three year mandate for Hervé Coppens d'Eeckenbrugge. They also approved the appointment of two new directors, Dr. Wolfgang Colberg and Edouard Janssen, to replace Amparo Moraleda and Evelyn du Monceau, whose mandates came to an end at this meeting.

Details of the votes and the presentations of the Chairman and the CEO are now available on Solvay's website, in the Investors section.

Attachment

  • Press release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4a706013-f695-4aa6-8421-528e5de6806f)

