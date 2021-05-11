Utility Therapeutics Ltd.: UTILITY Therapeutics Announces Scientific Advisory Board

SAB includes key opinion leaders for infectious diseases and urinary tract infections

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / UTILITY therapeutics Ltd., a biotechnology company focused on the U.S. development and commercialization of two European-approved antibiotics for the treatment of urinary tract infections (UTI), announced today that it has established a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) that will be chaired by Keith A. Rodvold, PharmD and Distinguished Professor of Pharmacy at the College of Medicine at the University of Illinois in Chicago.

"We are honored to have such a prestigious and experienced group of medical and industry experts join our Scientific Advisory Board," stated Tom Hadley, President and Chief Commercial Officer of UTILITY therapeutics. "Their guidance will be extremely valuable as we advance our two product candidates for the treatment of UTIs. We look forward to working with our SAB to provide a new treatment options for patients in the U.S. and address antimicrobial resistance."

"Mecillinam and its oral prodrug, pivmecillinam, have decades of approved clinical use for the treatment of Gram-negative infections, most commonly as systemic antibiotics for urinary tract infections," stated Keith A. Rodvold, PharmD, Chair of UTILITY's Scientific Advisory Board. "These products continue to demonstrate low resistance and high success rates based on real world evidence. On this basis, we believe that the introduction of these products in the U.S. market can offer a new and important treatment option for patients, as well as an opportunity reduce dependence on last resort antibiotics."

The UTILITY therapeutics Ltd. Scientific Advisor Board members include:

Keith A. Rodvold, PharmD (Chair) - Distinguished Professor, Colleges of Pharmacy and Medicine at the University of Illinois, Chicago

Distinguished Professor, Colleges of Pharmacy and Medicine at the University of Illinois, Chicago Ian Friedland, MD - independent advisor on early- and late-stage development of anti-infective products and former Chief Medical Officer at Achaogen

independent advisor on early- and late-stage development of anti-infective products and former Chief Medical Officer at Achaogen Keith Kaye, MD, MPH - Professor of Medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases and Department of Medicine at the University of Michigan Medical School

Professor of Medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases and Department of Medicine at the University of Michigan Medical School Thomas Lodise, PharmD, PhD - Professor at Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences and infectious diseases clinical pharmacy specialist at the Stratton Veterans Administration Medical Center, Albany, New York

Professor at Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences and infectious diseases clinical pharmacy specialist at the Stratton Veterans Administration Medical Center, Albany, New York David P. Nicolau, PharmD, FCCP, FIDSA - Director of the Center for Anti-Infective Research and Development at Hartford Hospital, Connecticut

Director of the Center for Anti-Infective Research and Development at Hartford Hospital, Connecticut Lindsay Nicolle, MD - Professor Emeritus, Rady Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Manitoba and consultant in Adult Infectious Diseases at the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority and for the Province of Manitoba

Professor Emeritus, Rady Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Manitoba and consultant in Adult Infectious Diseases at the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority and for the Province of Manitoba Jason M. Pogue, PharmD, BCPS, BCIDP - Clinical Professor in the Department of Clinical Pharmacy at the University of Michigan College of Pharmacy and an Infectious Diseases Clinical Pharmacist at Michigan Medicine

About UTILITY therapeutics Ltd.

UTILITY has exclusive U.S. commercial rights to two European-approved antibiotics, pivmecillinam and mecillinam, for the treatment of urinary tract infections (UTI). Pivmecillinam is an oral prodrug of mecillinam that is being developed for uncomplicated UTI (uUTI), and it has a unique mechanism of action for infections caused by Gram-negative bacteria, including extended-spectrum beta-lactamases. Mecillinam, an intravenous (IV) formulation, is being developed as a first-line therapy for complicated UTI (cUTI) in the hospital setting.

UTILITY has received the FDA's qualified infectious disease product (QIDP) designation for pivmecillinam for the treatment of uUTI, and IV mecillinam followed by oral pivmecillinam as step-down, carbapenem-sparing therapy for cUTI. This therapeutic regimen allows patients to complete their treatment outside of hospital and reduces the economic burden of cUTI to both patients and payers. The FDA's QIDP designation is for antibacterial and antifungal drug candidates intended to treat serious or life-threatening infections, and it provides an additional five years of market exclusivity and potential Priority Review.

For additional information, please visit www.utilitytherapeutics.com.

Contact:

Tom Hadley

President and Chief Commercial Officer

Tel: +1 (973) 224-7272

info@utilitytherapeutics.com

SOURCE: Utility Therapeutics Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/646413/UTILITY-Therapeutics-Announces-Scientific-Advisory-Board