ADOCIA (Paris:ADOC) (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 ADOC the company) a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on diabetes treatment with innovative formulations of approved proteins, confirms that it will hold its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on May 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., at Adocia's offices, 115 avenue Lacassagne, 69003, Lyon, France.

The Shareholders' Meeting will also be broadcast live on the Company's website (www.adocia.com under "Investors Shareholder Meeting") by audio webcast via conference call without possibility to interact.

The video will be available on a deferred basis within the timeframe provided for by the regulations.

All documentation concerning the Meeting is available to shareholders in accordance with the conditions set out in the regulations in force, and is available on the Company's website: https://www.adocia.com/investors-welcome/shareholders-meeting/

Precisions regarding the AGM:

Only shareholders having registered their shares at least two business days prior to the date of the AGM, by midnight Paris time, will be able to participate physically in the AGM. Shareholders holding bearer shares ("actions au porteur") will need to obtain a certificate of shareholding ("attestation de participation") from their brokers. This certificate must be attached to the proxy form or to the appropriate voting form if shareholders wish to designate a proxy or vote by post. The "attestation de participation" may replace the admission card for shareholders wishing to attend the AGM in person.

Each shareholder may submit a question in writing to the Board of Directors, this question being treated during the shareholders meeting. Questions should be sent by registered mail with return receipt to the following address: ADOCIA, 115 avenue Lacassagne 69003 Lyon or electronic communication to the following address: ag2021@adocia.com.The written question must imperatively be accompanied by a certificate of attendance in order to be treated and must be sent no later than the fourth business day preceding the date of the general meeting.

About Adocia

Adocia is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in the development of innovative formulations of therapeutic proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and metabolic diseases. In the diabetes field, Adocia's portfolio of injectable treatments is among the largest and most differentiated of the industry, featuring four clinical-stage products. The proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins while making them easier for patients to use. Adocia customizes BioChaperone to each protein for a given application.

Adocia's clinical pipeline includes four novel insulin formulations for prandial treatment of diabetes: two ultra-rapid formulations of insulin analog lispro (BioChaperone Lispro U100 and U200), a combination of basal insulin glargine and rapid acting insulin lispro (BioChaperone Combo) and one combination of a prandial insulin with amylin analog pramlintide M1Pram. The clinical pipeline also includes an aqueous formulation of human glucagon (BioChaperone Glucagon) for the treatment of hypoglycemia.

Adocia preclinical pipeline includes four products: combinations of rapid human insulin analogues and Pramlintide (BioChaperone LisPram and BioChaperone AsPram), a combination of insulin glargine with GLP-1 receptor agonists (BioChaperone Glargine GLP-1) for the treatment of diabetes and a ready-to-use combination of glucagon and a GLP-1 receptor agonist (BioChaperone Glucagon GLP-1) for the treatment of obesity.

Adocia recently added a fifth program, a preclinical stage cell therapy initiative focused on development of a hydrogel scaffold for use in people with type 1 diabetes. The first patent application supporting this program has been filed.

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Adocia and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Adocia considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Universal Registration Document filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers on April 20, 2021 (a copy of which is available at www.adocia.com) and to the development of economic conditions financial markets and the markets in which Adocia operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Adocia or not currently considered material by Adocia. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance, or achievements of Adocia to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy Adocia shares in any jurisdiction.

