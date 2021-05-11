Brunel International NV: Brunel AGM 2021

Amsterdam, 11 May 2021 - Brunel International N.V. (Brunel; BRNL), a global provider of flexible workforce solutions and expertise, today announced the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) of 11 May 2021.

The AGM approved all voting items that were on the agenda. As a result, Jilko Andringa is reappointed as a member of the board of directors for a new term of four years.



At the close of the meeting Mr Aat Schouwenaar, chairman of the supervisory board, retired from the supervisory board after having served on the supervisory board for 20 years. Mr Just Spee is reappointed as a member of the Supervisory Board for his second term of four years and will succeed Mr Aat Schouwenaar as chair of the Supervisory Board. Mr Frank van der Vloed is appointed as member of the Supervisory Board for a term of four years.



A dividend of €0.30 per share of €0.03 par value has been declared for the 2020 financial year. The dividend, less 15% dividend withholding tax, will be made payable as of 4 June 2021 at ABN AMRO Bank N.V. in Amsterdam. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on the stock exchange of Euronext Amsterdam as of 13 May 2021. The record date is 14 May 2021 after closing of the stock exchange.



Just Spee, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Brunel International N.V.: "On behalf of the Supervisory Board, the Board of Directors, all Brunellers and shareholders, I want to thank Aat Schouwenaar for his extraordinary contribution in his 20 years on the Supervisory Board. With his unique skills and talents, he has helped Brunel evolve into the current strong organisation. I wish him all the best for the future".

