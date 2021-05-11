Caduceus Software Systems Corp: Caduceus Corp Granted OTCIQ Access

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / CADUCEUS CORP, INC. (CSOC) ("Caduceus" or the "Company"), a publicly traded holding company focused on strategic consumer goods acquisitions is pleased to announce that the Company's financials are completed and with its application to OTCIQ granted will be able to submit its annual financial and disclosures for the period ended on March 31, 2021 and 2020.

The financials are prepared in accordance with US GAAP Standards as required to get the Company current with its filings and becoming alternative reporting Pink Current. Once it achieves current status, the Company is planning to hire an auditing firm to audit its financials to become fully SEC reporting issuer and up list to a Penny Stock Exempt OTCQB.

As a next step, the company will be updating its profile and uploading its quarterly and annual disclosure and financial statements as well as uploading the issuer attorney letter in the next few days. The share structure has already been updated to reflect the most recent numbers.

"We are happy to report on the progress we are making on this front. Completing the OTCIQ application was an important milestone for us as it will allow us to update our disclosure and financial statements and further increase transparency and communications with our existing and prospective shareholders. We intend to update shareholders on the status of the McLovin's Pet Food merger shortly after the completion of our OTC Markets Compliance Milestone," said Alex Chen, CEO of Caduceus Corp.

About CADUCEUS CORP, Inc.

CADUCEUS CORP, Inc. is a Wyoming-based holding company focusing on the acquisition & merger of commercialized businesses. We are dedicated to supplying quality, healthy and innovative products and solutions. The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "CSOC".

For more information:

OTC Markets: (OTC Pink:CSOC)

Corporate Website: https://caduceuscorp.co/

Email: info@caduceuscorp.co

Twitter: https://twitter.com/caduceuscorp

About McLovin's Pet Food, Inc

McLovin's, Inc. is a California registered company focusing on the manufacturing and distribution of quality pet foods. We believe in real food. What you'll find in McLovin's is similar to what you'll find in your own grocery cart. In the case of our premium treats, it starts (and ends) with real beef, chicken and salmon. Our products are developed using responsible sourcing and quality is a key part of every single part of our manufacturing process.

Corporate Website: https://mclovinspetfood.com/

Forward-Looking Statements:

Safe Harbour Statement - In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Caduceus Corp, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/646439/Caduceus-Corp-Granted-OTCIQ-Access