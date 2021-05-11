Regulatory News:

ESI Group, Paris, France, (Paris:ESI) (ISIN Code: FR0004110310, Symbol: ESI), takes note of the announcement of some shareholders to the company and AMF (Autorité des marchés et financiers) of the termination of a shareholders' agreement (article L. 233-11 of the French Commercial Code) and the end of concerted action ("action de concert"). This notification is in line with the press release published on February 8, 2021 on the evolution of governance.

ESI Group was informed of the desire of Amy-Sheldon Loriot de Rouvray, Cristel Loriot de Rouvray, John-Alexandre Loriot de Rouvray, Amy-Louise Loriot de Rouvray, and the Dubois estate represented by Xiumei Dubois to exit, each insofar as they are concerned, the shareholders' agreement concluded on October 25, 2000. It is specified that the effective date of termination of the shareholders' agreement is June 5, 2021.

The action in concert between these shareholders terminated on May 5, 2021 and the declarations of threshold crossing were made to the AMF accordingly.

In this context, on May 5th, 2021:

Alain Loriot de Rouvray stated that he alone held 1,207,391 ESI Group shares representing 2,414,782 voting rights, i.e. 19.93% of the capital and 29.00% of the voting rights;

Amy-Sheldon Loriot de Rouvray stated that she alone held 2,184 ESI Group shares representing 4,368 voting rights, i.e. 0.04% of the capital and 0.05% of the voting rights;

Cristel Loriot de Rouvray stated that she alone held 206,270 ESI Group shares representing 412,540 voting rights, i.e. 3.40% of the capital and 4.95% of the voting rights;

John-Alexandre Loriot de Rouvray stated that he alone held 204,270 ESI Group shares representing 408,540 voting rights, i.e. 3.37% of the capital and 4.91% of the voting rights;

Amy-Louise Loriot de Rouvray stated that she alone held 204,275 ESI Group shares representing 408,550 voting rights, i.e. 3.37% of the capital and 4.91% of the voting rights; and

Xiumei Dubois stated that she alone held 346,619 ESI Group shares representing 693,238 voting rights, i.e. 5.72% of the capital and 8.32% of the voting rights.

Upcoming event

Annual General meeting June 22, 2021 (4pm CET)

Half year results September 7, 2021 (6pm CET)

Investor day early Fall 2021 (date to be announced)

