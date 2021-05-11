Anzeige
Dienstag, 11.05.2021
Glow LifeTech: Weitere positive Studien für das COVID-Wundermittel ArtemiC?!
WKN: 889250 ISIN: GB0005774855 Ticker-Symbol: 14F 
Stuttgart
11.05.21
08:03 Uhr
7,934 Euro
-0,260
-3,17 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
11.05.2021 | 18:16
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, May 11

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc
LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameOllie Oliveira
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status Non-Executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameBlackRock World Mining Trust plc
b)LEILNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code		Ordinary shares of 5p each (shares)



GB0005774855
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
673.895p2200
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price
 n/a (single transaction - see above)
e)Date of the transaction2021-05-11
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)
