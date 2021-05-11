Enzolytics, Inc. Announces the Engaement of Ten Associates LLC As The Company's Strategic Communication Firm

COLLEGE STATION, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / Enzolytics, Inc. (OTC Markets "ENZC" or the "Company") today announced it has engaged TEN Associates LLC (the "Consultant") to assist the Company in disseminating and updating meaningful, relevant and factual information about Enzolytics, and its progress in fulfilling its business strategy, to market makers, the brokerage community, individual investors, the media and the public.

Since the combination with BioClonetics Immunotherapeutics, Inc. in December of 2020, a little over five months ago, the Company has announced the achievement of and future plans for a series of significant milestones. The management team has concentrated on meeting or beating each of these milestones and furthering its advancement in developing new, patentable therapeutics and completing testing and clinical trials for its ITV-1 compound. Our focus and dedication to our technologies has resulting in our having limited time for providing detailed responses and information to shareholder questions as well as those from the investing public. The Company has purposely prioritized its science and the furtherance of its technologies to build shareholder value. However, by the addition of experienced investor relations personnel to our team, we hope to be able to share more information about our progress while continuing to focus on and furthering our significant therapeutic platforms. We will continue to provide timely Press Releases detailing our developments and will supplement such information on our Website.

We believe this will ensure the public market has accurate up-to-date information on the multiple fronts the Company has embarked while correcting the effects of disinformation. We see this as an important aspect of protecting shareholder value.

"We have shared with our investors and the public the many advancements, partnering prospects and new patentable developments over the past five months and have many more new developments that we will be outlining in the near future. As a result, we are confident in our future. We hope our plans for communicating the current and expected future progress toward success will be just as successful as our expected success in the lab," stated Charles Cotropia, CEO.

About Enzolytics, Inc.

Enzolytics, Inc. is a drug development company committed to the commercialization of its proprietary proteins for the treatment of debilitating infectious diseases.

Enzolytics' flagship compound ITV-1 (Immune Therapeutic Vaccine-1) is a suspension of Inactivated Pepsin Fraction (IPF), which studies have shown is effective in the treatment of HIV/AIDS. IPF is the active component of ITV-1 and is a purified extract of porcine pepsin. ITV-1 has also been shown to modulate the immune system.

About BioClonetics Immunotherapeutics, Inc.

BioClonetics Immunotherapeutics, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Enzolytics, is a Dallas and College Station, Texas biotech company with proprietary technology for producing fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) against infectious diseases including HIV, rabies, influenza A, influenza B, tetanus, and diphtheria. Its proprietary methodology for producing fully human monoclonal antibodies is currently being employed to produce monoclonal antibody therapeutics for other infectious diseases including the Coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2).

Safe Harbor Statement: This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties associated with financial projections, budgets, milestone timelines, clinical development, regulatory approvals, and other risks described by Enzolytics, Inc. from time to time in its periodic reports filed with the SEC. ITV-1 is not approved by the US Food and Drug Administration or by any comparable regulatory agencies elsewhere in the world.

While Enzolytics, Inc. believes that the forward-looking statements and underlying assumptions contained therein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, including, but not limited to, the ability of Enzolytics to establish the efficacy of ITV-1 in the treatment of any disease or health condition, the development of studies and strategies leading to commercialization of ITV-1 in the United States, the obtaining of funding required to carry out the development plan, the completion of studies and tests on time or at all, and the successful outcome of such studies or tests. Therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate.

Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of the statements made, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

