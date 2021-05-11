Psoriasis Market to Exhibit Promising Growth at a CAGR of 5.6% in the United States during the Study Period [2018-2030], States DelveInsight

- The Psoriasis Market enlarges vigorously with surging demand for the upcoming therapies, changing lifestyle, increasing disposable income, and higher adult population.

LAS VEGAS, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's " Psoriasis Market " report provides a thorough comprehension of the Psoriasis, historical and forecasted epidemiology, and the Psoriasis market trends in the 7MM [the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan]. The Psoriasis market report also proffers an analysis of the current Psoriasis treatment algorithm/practice, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs.

Some of the imperative takeaways of the Psoriasis Market Research Report

A slew of companies such as Dermavant Sciences , Abbvie , Astellas Pharma , Boehringer Ingelheim, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine , Jannsen , AstraZeneca, Novartis, Amgen, Eli Lilly and Company, UCB Pharma, Akros Pharma, Kadmon Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Arbor Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Bausch Health , Arcutis Biotherapeutics, and others are developing Psoriasis therapies to influence treatment arena.

, , , , , , and others are developing Psoriasis therapies to influence treatment arena. Biologics have emerged as highly potent treatment options in Psoriasis patients for whom traditional systemic therapies fail to achieve an adequate response, are not tolerated owing to adverse effects, or are unsuitable owing to comorbidities. The first biologic agent for the indication is the tumour necrosis factor (TNF) antagonist etanercept (Enbrel; Amgen ), which was approved in 2004 .

have emerged as highly potent treatment options in Psoriasis patients for whom traditional systemic therapies fail to achieve an adequate response, are not tolerated owing to adverse effects, or are unsuitable owing to comorbidities. The first biologic agent for the indication is the ), which was approved in . Etanercept was followed by two other TNF inhibitors in the Psoriasis market: infliximab (Remicade; Merck & Co./Janssen Biotech) in 2006 and adalimumab (Humira; AbbVie) in 2008 . Humira and Enbrel further got their label expanded, including the fingernail psoriasis in adults in 2017 and plaque psoriasis in children aged 4-17 in 2016, respectively for, Humira and Enbrel.

was followed by two other TNF inhibitors in the Psoriasis market: . and further got their label expanded, including the fingernail psoriasis in adults in and plaque psoriasis in children aged 4-17 in respectively for, Humira and Enbrel. The latest entry in the anti-TNF market for Psoriasis has been CImizia (UCB), approved by the FDA in 2018 . Cimzia is the first Fc-free biologic of its kind approved by the FDA to treat adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy.

approved by the FDA in . Cimzia is the first Fc-free biologic of its kind approved by the FDA to treat adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy. Ustekinumab (Stelara; Janssen Biotech), which binds to the p40 subunit that is common to both IL-12 and IL-23, was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2009 , whereas secukinumab (Cosentyx; Novartis) was approved by the FDA in January 2015 as the first IL-17A-specific humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the systemic treatment of moderate-to-severe psoriasis.

which binds to the p40 subunit that is common to both IL-12 and IL-23, was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in , whereas was approved by the FDA in as the first IL-17A-specific humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the systemic treatment of moderate-to-severe psoriasis. The FDA has approved two more therapies targeting interleukin-17 (IL-17) receptors, namely Siliq (brodalumab) and Taltz (ixekizumab).

The IL-23 molecules are the latest and improved treatment line for Psoriasis, while IL-17, IL-12/23, TNF-Alpha, and conventional oral medicine are older methods of treatment. IL-23 has an efficacy advantage over the anti-TNF molecules, and this will help expand Psoriasis market share at a faster pace. Tremfya (guselkumab; Janssen), approved in 2017, became the first approved biologic therapy that particularly stops only IL-23, a cytokine that plays a vital role in Plaque Psoriasis.

approved in became the first approved biologic therapy that particularly stops only IL-23, a cytokine that plays a vital role in Plaque Psoriasis. The approval of Ilumya (tildrakizumab-asmn; Sun Pharma) in 2018 marked the second approval in the IL-23 molecules. The latest entry into the IL-23 molecules category is Skyrizi (risankizumab-rzaa; AbbVie) and was approved in 2019 by the FDA for the treatment of moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy.

in marked the second approval in the IL-23 molecules. The latest entry into the IL-23 molecules category is and was approved in 2019 by the FDA for the treatment of moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy. For more severe psoriasis, phototherapy combined with systemic oral drugs such as methotrexate, acitretin, or cyclosporine is typically prescribed. The anti-inflammatory drug apremilast (Otezla; Celgene), a phosphodiesterase 4 (PDE4) inhibitor , became the first new oral Psoriasis treatment. It was approved in the United States in September 2014 and Europe in January 2015 .

, became the first new oral Psoriasis treatment. It was approved in the in and in . The Psoriasis pipeline scenario for topical therapies presents three candidates, out of which Tapinarof and ARQ-151 are in the phase III stage, whereas PF-06700841 is currently in the phase II stage of clinical development.

and are in the stage, whereas is currently in the stage of clinical development. The Psoriasis pipeline is showing early promise with several therapeutic candidates at different stages of clinical development. Many new Psoriasis therapies are in development, many of which have novel targets and mechanisms of action.

For further information on Market Impact by Therapies, visit: Psoriasis Drug Market Analysis

Psoriasis is a chronic, immune-mediated inflammatory skin disease that is characterized by the presence of papules and plaques occurring mostly on the elbows, knees, scalp, and lower back, but is not limited to these areas.

According to DelveInsight's estimates, Psoriasis affects males and females equally globally. The total prevalent cases of Psoriasis in adults in the United States were 8,241,909 cases in 2020. There were 6,593,527 cases for mild to moderate Psoriasis and 1,648,382 cases for moderate to severe Psoriasis in the same year.

The Psoriasis Market Report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis segmented into:

Prevalence of Psoriasis in Pediatrics

Prevalence of Psoriasis in Adults

Type-specific Prevalent Cases of Psoriasis

Severity-specific Prevalent Cases of Psoriasis

Location-specific Prevalent Cases of Psoriasis

Get a sample copy of this report: Psoriasis Market Size Landscape

Psoriasis Treatment Market

Although there is no cure for Psoriasis, there are multiple effective treatment options. Topical therapies have been the first-line choice for the Psoriasis treatment, mainly mild to moderate cases and are applied to the skin. Topicals decrease or normalize excessive cell reproduction and lessen inflammation caused by Psoriasis. There are various effective treatment therapies for the disease, many of which can be purchased over the counter (OTC). Nevertheless, some therapies are only available by prescription from the health care provider.

A range of agents is available for the symptomatic treatment of Psoriasis. Patients with mild-to-moderate Psoriasis usually receive topical treatments that modulate gene transcription, inhibit cell proliferation and promote keratinocyte differentiation. These cases can be treated topically with a combination of glucocorticoids, vitamin D analogues, and phototherapy.

Major topical agents include corticosteroids, retinoids (tazarotene), and calcineurin inhibitors (tacrolimus), vitamin D analogues (calcipotriene or calcitriol), and combinations (calcipotriol plus betamethasone dipropionate). Calcipotriol/betamethasone dipropionate cutaneous foam halobetasol propionate, and tazarotene has expanded the treatment options of topical therapy in several countries.

Psoriasis market dynamics will be drifted positively in the coming years due to the expected launch of emerging therapies during the forecast period of 2020-2030, as there are several shortcomings in the pharmacologic treatment available to treat Psoriasis patients. Several companies across the globe are thoroughly working toward the development of new treatments and devices.

Psoriasis Emerging Therapies Along with Key Players

Bimekizumab (UCB4940): UCB Pharma

Mirikizumab: Eli Lilly and Company

Tapinarof (DVMT-505): Dermavant Sciences

ARQ-151: Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Deucravacitinib (BMS-986165): Bristol-Myers Squibb

PF-06826647: Pfizer

Sonelokimab: Avillion / Merck

PPC-06: Arbor Pharmaceuticals/Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

KD025: Kadmon Pharmaceuticals

PF-06700841 (Brepocitinib): Pfizer

BI 730357: Boehringer Ingelheim

JTE-451: Akros Pharma

And several others.

Scope of the Psoriasis Market Insight Report

Geography Covered : The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan .

: , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and . Study Period : 3-year historical and 10-year forecasted analysis (2018-2030).

: 3-year historical and 10-year forecasted analysis (2018-2030). Psoriasis Markets Segmentation : By Geographies and By Psoriasis Therapies (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming)

: By and By (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming) Dominant Market Companies investigating its candidates for Psoriasis : Dermavant Sciences, Abbvie, Astellas Pharma, Boehringer Ingelheim, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Jannsen, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Amgen, Eli Lilly and Company, UCB Pharma, Akros Pharma, Kadmon Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Arbor Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Bausch Health, Arcutis Biotherapeutics , and several others.

Dermavant Sciences, Abbvie, Astellas Pharma, Boehringer Ingelheim, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Jannsen, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Amgen, Eli Lilly and Company, UCB Pharma, Akros Pharma, Kadmon Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Arbor Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Bausch Health, Arcutis Biotherapeutics and several others. Analysis : Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies.

: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies. Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Request for a Webex demo of the report @ Psoriasis Treatment Market Size

Table of Contents

1 Psoriasis Key Insights 2 Executive Summary of Psoriasis 3 SWOT Analysis for Psoriasis 4 Psoriasis Market Overview at a Glance 5 Psoriasis Disease Background and Overview 6 Psoriasis Epidemiology and Patient Population 7 Total Diagnosed Psoriasis Prevalent Population 8 Country Wise-Epidemiology of Psoriasis 8.1 The United States 8.2 EU5 Countries 8.2.1 Germany 8.2.2 France 8.2.3 Italy 8.2.4 Spain 8.2.5 The United Kingdom 8.3 Japan 9 Psoriasis Treatment and Management 10 Psoriasis Unmet Needs 11 Psoriasis Marketed Drugs 11.1 Humira: Abbvie 11.2 Stelara: Jannsen 12 Psoriasis Emerging Therapies 12.1 Tapinarof (DVMT-505): Dermavant Sciences 13 7MM Psoriasis Market Analysis 14 Psoriasis Market Outlook by Country 14.1 The United States Psoriasis Market Size 14.2 EU-5 Psoriasis Market Size 14.2.1 Germany Market Size 14.2.2 France Market Size 14.2.3 Italy Market Size 14.2.4 Spain Market Size 14.2.5 The United Kingdom Market Size 14.3 Japan Psoriasis Market Size 15 Psoriasis Market Drivers 16 Psoriasis Market Barriers 17 Psoriasis Market Access and Reimbursement 18 Appendix 19 DelveInsight Capabilities 20 Disclaimer 21 About DelveInsight

Browse full report with detailed TOC with charts, figures, tables @ Psoriasis Market Share Report

View Related Reports

Mild To Moderate Plaque Psoriasis Market

DelveInsight's Mild To Moderate Plaque Psoriasis - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and a depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.

Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Market

DelveInsight's Chronic Plaque Psoriasis - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and a depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.

Moderate Psoriasis Market

DelveInsight's Moderate Psoriasis - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and a depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.

Plaque Psoriasis Market

DelveInsight's Plaque Psoriasis - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and a depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.

Psoriasis Vulgaris Market

DelveInsight's Psoriasis Vulgaris - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and a depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.

Severe Psoriasis Market

DelveInsight's Severe Psoriasis - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and a depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also provides Business Consulting Services with a credible market analysis that will help accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

Contact Us:

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+1(919)321-6187

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg