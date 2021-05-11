Regulatory News:

Eurofins Scientific (Paris:ERF) (EUFI.PA, rated Baa3 by Moody's and BBB- by Fitch, "Eurofins"), a global leader in bioanalytical testing, announces that it has successfully raised EUR 750m in its latest senior unsecured Euro bond public issuance (the "Bonds"). These Bonds are the first ones issued by Eurofins since it received an investment grade credit rating by Moody's and Fitch rating agencies. The Bonds have a 10-year maturity (due on 19 May 2031) and will bear an annual fixed rate coupon of 0.875%. The transaction was well received and was more than 1.6x over-subscribed.

As announced on 10 May 2021, the use of proceeds of those bonds is to pro-actively manage the refinancing of its outstanding Euro 353.6m Bonds (ISIN: XS1268496640) due 30 January 2023 (the "2023 Bonds"), its outstanding Euro 650m Bonds (ISIN:XS1651444140) due 25 July 2024 (the "2024 Bonds") and its outstanding Euro 600m Bonds (ISIN:XS2167595672) due 17 July 2026 (the "2026 Bonds" and, together with the 2023 Bonds and the 2024 Bonds, the "Existing Bonds

The blended average coupon of the Existing Bonds stands before this transaction at circa 3% per year. The Existing Bonds are currently under tender offers, for which the results are expected to be announced on 19 May 2021. Given the success of the new issuance, Eurofins announces today setting the maximum aggregate principal amount of 2024 Bonds and 2026 Bonds that it will accept through the tender offers at EUR 500m.

Together with the planned full redemption of the 2023 Bonds (i.e. EUR 353.6m), if this maximum aggregate principal amount is reached, Eurofins would therefore reimburse up to EUR 853.6m of gross debt; EUR 750m via the Bonds and circa EUR 100m from current excess cash reserves.

Comment from the CEO, Dr. Gilles Martin: "We are very pleased with the results of our first public bond issuance as an investment grade issuer, which is also the largest and the longest-dated bond ever issued by Eurofins. It is also the lowest coupon achieved by the Group, demonstrating the confidence of investors in Eurofins and the positive outlook of its business lines focused on testing for life

The Bonds will be listed from their issue date (19 May 2021) on the regulated market of the Luxembourg stock exchange (ISIN XS2343114687). The Bonds are not registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in (i) the United States (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) unless registered under the Securities Act or pursuant to an exemption from such registration nor (ii) in any other jurisdiction where it is unlawful to do so.

About Eurofins the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins is Testing for Life. Eurofins is the global leader in food, environment, pharmaceutical and cosmetic product testing and in agroscience Contract Research Organisation services. Eurofins is one of the market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, advanced material sciences and in the support of clinical studies, as well as having an emerging global presence in Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisations. The Group also has a rapidly developing presence in highly specialised and molecular clinical diagnostic testing and in-vitro diagnostic products.

With over 50,000 staff across a decentralised and entrepreneurial network of more than 800 laboratories in over 50 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability and purity of a wide range of products, as well as providing innovative clinical diagnostic testing services and in-vitro diagnostic products.

The Group's objective is to provide its customers with high-quality services, innovative solutions and accurate results on time. Eurofins is ideally positioned to support its clients' increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the increasing demands of regulatory authorities as well as the requirements of healthcare practitioners around the world.

In 2020, Eurofins reacted quickly to meet the global challenge of COVID-19, by creating the capacity to help over 20 million patients monthly who may have been impacted by the pandemic with our testing products and our services and directly supporting healthcare professionals working on the front line to fight the virus. The Group has established widespread PCR testing capabilities and has carried out over 15 million tests in its own laboratories, is supporting the development of a number of vaccines and has established its SAFER@WORK testing, monitoring and consulting programmes to help ensure safer environments during COVID-19.

Eurofins has grown very strongly since its inception and its strategy is to continue expanding its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R&D and acquisitions, the Group draws on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer its clients unique analytical solutions.

Shares in Eurofins Scientific are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0014000MR3, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).

Until it has been lawfully made public widely by Eurofins through approved distribution channels, this document contains inside information for the purpose of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse, as amended.

Important disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements and estimates that involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements and estimates contained herein represent the judgment of Eurofins Scientific's management as of the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees for future performance, and the forward-looking events discussed in this release may not occur. Eurofins Scientific disclaims any intent or obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements and estimates. All statements and estimates are made based on the information available to the Company's management as of the date of publication, but no guarantees can be made as to their completeness or validity.

