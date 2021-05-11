Menhaden Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 April 2021
PR Newswire
London, May 11
11 May 2021
Menhaden PLC
(the "Company")
Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 April 2021
The Menhaden PLC Fact Sheet as at 30 April 2021 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and is on the Company's website, https://www.menhaden.com/
- END -
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 3709 8733
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de