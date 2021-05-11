The acquisition strengthens Future's position in the women's lifestyle vertical in North America and expands its offering for advertisers

Future plc, the global platform for specialist media, today announces the acquisition of Marie Claire US, the iconic global brand that connects confident, influential and successful women. Previously a joint venture between Hearst Magazines and MC International, the new license agreement sees Future produce Marie Claire US in addition to Marie Claire UK.

With an audience reaching nearly 17.5 million monthly unique users, Marie Claire US expands Future's reach to 22 million readers in the US Women's Lifestyle Vertical in which it has already achieved extraordinary growth and to just under 30 million readers globally across all of its women's lifestyle brands.

Future will bring its impressive diversification strategy to the Marie Claire US brand, using its proprietary ad tech and ecommerce technology alongside expert editorial content to deliver significant increases in online audiences, boosting revenue opportunities for advertisers and retail brands.

Zillah Byng-Thorne, CEO of Future, said: "With nearly 17.5 million visitors a month, this is a flagship women's lifestyle brand and I'm delighted that we are adding it to our already strong Women's Lifestyle Vertical.

"Our continued growth and success is proof of our strategy in action. We've had fantastic results expanding the Marie Claire UK brand and we believe that with our expertise in terms of audience, ecom and platform, we can develop the offering to grow the Marie Claire US audience significantly."

Jean de Boisdeffre Executive Director of MC International said: "We are thrilled with this new co-operation with Future. We strongly believe that this agreement will create a new, and even more successful era for the Marie Claire brand in the US and Canadian markets. We are sure this will be an exceptional fit for our Brand, and the Future Group's expertise will create opportunities to leverage and expand Marie Claire into new and exciting business territories".

This acquisition further positions Future as an authority in the Women's Lifestyle landscape, able to deliver expertly-crafted content to a growing audience. Marie Claire US joins Future's successful portfolio of Women's Lifestyle brands including Marie Claire UK, Woman&Home, GoodToKnow and new launch MyImperfectLife.com.

About Future

Connectors. Creators. Experience Makers.

Future is a global multi-platform media company and leading digital publisher, with scalable brands and diversified revenue streams. Every month, it connects over 400 million people worldwide with their passions, through expert content, world-class events and cutting-edge proprietary technology. Every year Future attracts millions of consumers to its brands' websites, magazines, events and social spaces. Its factual production company Barcroft Studios specialises in producing amazing content, enjoyed and shared by millions of people worldwide.

Its market-leading portfolio of over 240 brands spans technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest and B2B sectors. Brands include Techradar, Gamesradar+, Country Life, woman&home, Marie Claire UK, Classic Rock, Guitar Player, FourFourTwo, TV Times, Homebuilding Renovating, Decanter, Digital Camera, Guitarist, How It Works, Total Film, What Hi-Fi? and Music Week.

About Marie Claire International

Marie Claire spans 25 markets and engages and connects with more than 100 million women around the world. With record-breaking traffic, superior engagement on social and premium print editions, Marie Claire continues to thrive in reaction to both consumer and market demands.

Marie Claire International's portfolio of brands include Marie Claire, Marie Claire Maison, Marie Claire Enfants, Marie Claire Idées, Marie Claire Beauty, Weddings and Travel.

