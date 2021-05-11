Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark and VINX 30 Indexes due to Stock Split in Investor AB

The Stock Split is approved by the Board of Investor AB (INVE A - SE0000107401) and (INVE B - SE0000107419) in the Annual General Meeting (AGM), which was held on May 5, 2021. four (4) new shares will be issued for every One (1) share held. The scheduled Ex-date is May 19, 2021. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to section 2.2 in " " CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics, Baltics,& SmartBeta Equities " on the effective date. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index Client Services Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers - NonUS Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at indexservices@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=858775