Glow LifeTech: Weitere positive Studien für das COVID-Wundermittel ArtemiC?!
WKN: 869202 ISIN: SE0000107419 Ticker-Symbol: IVSB 
Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark and VINX 30 Indexes due to Stock Split in Investor AB

The Stock Split is approved by the Board of Investor AB (INVE A - SE0000107401)
and (INVE B - SE0000107419) in the Annual General Meeting (AGM), which was held
on May 5, 2021. four (4) new shares will be issued for every One (1) share
held. The scheduled Ex-date is May 19, 2021. 

Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to section 2.2 in " "
CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics, Baltics,& SmartBeta Equities " on
the effective date. 

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index
Client Services Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers
- NonUS Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at indexservices@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=858775
