WALLIX STRENGTHENS ENTERPRISE CYBERSECURITY WITH USER BEHAVIOR ANALYTICS

WALLIX and CYBERNOVA combine their expertise to strengthen enterprise cybersecurity through User Behavior Analytics (UBA).

CYBERNOVA's Operation Center solution relies on WALLIX Bastion to identify and isolate anomalous behavior with rapid remediation plans.

With WALLIX Bastion and Operation Center, IT teams gain in efficiency and productivity by being mobilized only in case of alert and by benefiting from reports to strengthen cybersecurity policy.





Paris, May 11th, 2021 - WALLIX, (Euronext ALLIX) a European publisher of cybersecurity software and expert in Identity and Access Security solutions, announces a technology partnership and integrates CYBERNOVA's Operation Center solution, based on User Behavior Analytics (UBA), into its flagship solution WALLIX Bastion to automate the management of alerts related to risks associated with privileged accounts to strengthen enterprise cybersecurity.



Automating cybersecurity: a performance lever to fight cyber threats

When an organization implements a Privileged Access Management (PAM) solution, which is essential for securing access to sensitive data coveted by hackers, the IT team must analyze thousands of security alerts. The majority of these alerts are benign yet still are escalated by the solution to determine the level of risk and the remediation plan in case of intervention. This task is time consuming and requires the IT team to be constantly vigilant. However, the changing context due to the health crisis, including remote working, the cloud, remote maintenance, etc., have multiplied the risks associated with IT access, making IT teams' analysis work even more dense and complex. The challenge now is to automate this analysis to eliminate false positives, allowing the IT team to focus on real threats and high value-added tasks.



"Operation Center relies on WALLIX Bastion to detect malicious behavior

To meet this new need, WALLIX and CYBERNOVA combine their expertise to enrich WALLIX Bastion, WALLIX's flagship cybersecurity solution, with Operation Center software. Based on User Behavior Analytics (UBA), "Operation Center" will allow WALLIX to offer an innovative service to identify abnormal behaviors and quickly implement corrective plans. As soon as a suspicious behavior is detected (connections off-hours or from unusual locations, execution of unauthorized commands or data transmissions, etc.), the IT team automatically receives an alert. User actions are monitored and measured through automatically generated reports that the IT team can use to conduct in-depth investigations and reinforce its cybersecurity policy.

WALLIX Bastion enables streamlined management and protection of privileged accounts. Privileged accounts are sensitive user accounts with elevated access rights that can put an organization's IT system at risk if they are misused or abused. They are therefore a priority target for hackers who, by taking control of them, can then access the company's IT system and steal sensitive information. WALLIX Bastion provides the IT team with visibility on all the activity of these privileged accounts, in real time and in review. The solution offers an unalterable audit log - a comprehensive trace of all privileged activity making clear precisely what happened in the event of a cyber-attack. This session monitoring and recording can be reviewed in video format by the IT team for analysis, or integrated with a SIEM - a Security Information and Event Management solution - or even into CYBERNOVA's Operation Center, in order to identify malicious behavior.

The partnership between WALLIX and CYBERNOVA has already met with success. The solution is deployed at several major accounts, including a leading energy company and a European capital.



"We are very pleased with this partnership with WALLIX which will facilitate access to Operation Center for WALLIX users and partners. Operation Center considerably reduces the time spent by security managers to analyze abnormal behavior of privileged users and produce the appropriate reports. A major French industrial company estimates that it has reduced the time spent by its security analyst by 50%. Thanks to Operation Center, a large hosting company was able to diagnose a serious security event in real time, whereas it would have had to wait 48 hours with a "classic" analysis performed on its SIEM. "comments Dominique Meurisse, VP Sales at CYBERNOVA.

"WALLIX's mission is to provide companies with a simple solution to regain control of IT access in an increasingly interconnected world: access to servers and IT equipment, access to cloud environments, access to factories and remote workstations. Anticipating threats to their access will make organizations more agile and more flexible, while maintaining a high level of cybersecurity. It was only natural that we therefore integrated with CYBERNOVA to help strengthen the security of our customers and enable them to increase the value of use of our WALLIX Bastion access solution." adds Jean-Noel de Galzain, founder and CEO of WALLIX.



ABOUT CYBERNOVA

CYBERNOVA is an IT security company which delivers targeted security solutions to help vendors and producers make their products more effective for customers.

Today, CYBERNOVA's core solution, Operation Center, offers a platform for increasing the value of PAM products and making privileged access management much more useful.

CYBERNOVA's headquartered is in Germany.

www.cyber-nova.eu | info@cyber-nova.eu



ABOUT WALLIX

A software company providing cybersecurity solutions, WALLIX is the European specialist in Identity and Access Security Solutions. WALLIX's unified solutions portfolio enables companies to respond to today's data protection challenges. WALLIX solutions guarantee detection of and resilience to cyberattacks, which enables business continuity. The solutions also ensure compliance with regulatory requirements regarding access to IT infrastructures and critical data. The portfolio of unified solutions is distributed through a network of more than 180 resellers and integrators worldwide. Listed on the Euronext (ALLIX), WALLIX supports more than 1,200 organizations in securing their digital transformation. WALLIX is a founding member of the HEXATRUST group and has been included in the Futur40, the first ranking of growth companies on the stock exchange published by Forbes France, and is part of the Tech 40 index.

WALLIX affirms its digital responsibility and is committed to contributing to the construction of a trusted European digital space, guaranteeing the security and confidentiality of data for organizations as well as for individuals concerned about the protection of their digital identity and privacy. Digital technology, whether for professional or personal use, must be ethical and responsible in order to pursue a secure societal digital transformation that respects individual freedoms.

www.wallix.com | info@wallix.com



