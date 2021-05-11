Equinor ASA: Annual general meeting approved dividend of USD 0.12 per share for fourth quarter 2020

On 11 May 2021, the annual general meeting (AGM) of shareholders in Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) approved the annual report and accounts for Equinor ASA for 2020, as proposed by the board of directors.

The annual accounts and the annual report for Equinor ASA and the Equinor group for 2020 were approved, and a dividend of US dollar ("USD") 0.12 per share will be distributed for the fourth quarter of 2020.

The fourth quarter 2020 dividend accrues to the shareholders as registered in Equinor's shareholder register with the Norwegian Central Securities Depository (VPS) as of expiry of 14 May 2021 (the "Record Date"). Subject to ordinary settlement in VPS, this implies that the right to dividend accrues to shareholders as of 11 May 2021. For US ADR (American Depository Receipts) holders, dividend accrues also as of 11 May 2021.

The shares will be traded ex-dividend on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs) from and including 12 May 2021. On New York Stock Exchange, the ADRs will trade ex-dividend from and including 13 May 2021. Shareholders whose shares trade on Oslo Børs will receive their dividend in Norwegian kroner ("NOK"). The NOK dividend will be communicated on 21 May 2021. The expected payment date for the dividend in NOK and in USD under the ADR program is on 27 May 2021. The AGM authorised the board of directors to resolve quarterly dividend payments until the next annual general meeting, but no later than 30 June 2022.

The below proposals from shareholders were up for voting. The shareholders' supporting statements and the board's responses are available at www.equinor.com/agm

To set short-, medium-, and long-term targets for greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of the company's operations and the use of energy products (including Scope 1, 2 and 3). The proposal was not adopted.





To report key information on both climate risk and nature. The proposal was not adopted.





To stop all exploration activity and test drilling for fossil energy resources. The proposal was not adopted.





To present a strategy for real business transformation to sustainable energy production. The proposal was not adopted.





To stop all oil and gas exploration in the Norwegian sector of the Barents Sea. The proposal was not adopted.





To spin-out Equinor's renewable energy business in wind and solar power to a separate company, "NewCo". The proposal was not adopted.





To divest all non-petroleum-related business overseas and to consider withdrawing from all petroleum-related business overseas. The proposal was not adopted.





That all exploration for new oil and gas discoveries is discontinued, that Equinor multiplies its green investments, improves its EGS profile and reduces its risk for future lawsuits. The proposal was not adopted.





Proposal for actions to avoid big losses overseas, receive specific answers with regards to safety incidents and get the audit's evaluation of improved quality assurance and internal control. The proposal was not adopted.





To include nuclear in Equinor's portfolio. The proposal was not adopted.

The AGM endorsed the board's report for 2020 on Corporate Governance. Furthermore, the AGM approved the board of directors' remuneration policy on determination of salary and other remuneration for leading personnel. The AGM endorsed the board of directors' remuneration report for leading personnel.

Remuneration to the company's external auditor for 2020 was approved.

Furthermore, the nomination committee's proposed determination of remuneration for the corporate assembly members and remuneration for the nomination committee members were approved, effective from 12 May 2021.

The AGM authorised the board to acquire Equinor ASA shares in the market on behalf of the company in order to continue the share savings plan for employees. The authorisation is valid until the next annual general meeting, but no later than 30 June 2022.

The AGM also authorised the board on behalf of the company to acquire Equinor ASA shares in the market for subsequent annulment. Own shares acquired pursuant to this authorisation may only be used for annulment through a reduction on the company's share capital. The authorisation is valid until the next annual general meeting, but no later than 30 June 2022.

Please find enclosed minutes of the AGM.

Contact persons:

Investor relations

Peter Hutton, senior vice president for investor relations,

tel: +44 7881 918 792

Helge Hove Haldorsen, vice president for investor relations USA,

tel: + 1 281 224 0140

Press

Bård Glad Pedersen, vice president for media relations,

tel: +47 91 80 17 91

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

