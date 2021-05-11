Anzeige
Dienstag, 11.05.2021
Glow LifeTech: Weitere positive Studien für das COVID-Wundermittel ArtemiC?!
WKN: A0MYR8 ISIN: CA54928Q1081 
PR Newswire
11.05.2021 | 23:04
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lucara Reports Voting Results From Annual Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUC) (BSE: LUC) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") held its Annual General Meeting of shareholders in Vancouver, British Columbia today. Shareholders voted as follows on the matters before the meeting: View PDF Version.

Board Members
Shareholders elected the following 7 board members with shareholders represented at the meeting voting in favour of individual directors as follows:

Director

Votes
For

% Votes
For

Votes
Withheld

% Votes
Withheld

Paul Conibear

154,119,374

97.14

4,541,438

2.86

David Dicaire

155,554,173

98.04

3,106,639

1.96

Marie Inkster

155,827,394

98.21

2,833,418

1.79

Lukas Lundin

152,356,599

96.03

6,304,213

3.97

Catherine McLeod-Seltzer

153,621,256

96.82

5,039,556

3.18

Peter J. O'Callaghan

149,303,416

94.10

9,357,396

5.90

Eira Thomas

154,016,287

97.07

4,644,525

2.93

Appointment of Auditors
Shareholders re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Lucara's auditors with 98.55% of shareholders voting in favour.

Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation
Management's approach to executive compensation, also disclosed in Lucara's management proxy circular dated March 19, 2021 was approved with 96.95% of shares represented at the meeting voting in favour.

On behalf of the Board,

Eira Thomas
President and Chief Executive Officer

Follow Lucara Diamond on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn

ABOUT LUCARA

Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Mine in Botswana and owns a 100% interest in Clara Diamond Solutions, a secure, digital sales platform positioned to modernize the existing diamond supply chain and ensure diamond provenance from mine to finger. The Company has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise. The Company operates transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment and community relations.

The information in this release is accurate at the time of distribution but may be superseded or qualified by subsequent news releases.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on May 11, 2021 at 2:00pm Pacific Time.

Investor Relations & Communications: +1 604 674 0272 | info@lucaradiamond.com; Sweden: Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations & Public Relations, +46 701 112615 | reriksson@rive6.ch; UK Public Relations: Charles Vivian / Jos Simson, Tavistock, +447788554035 | lucara@tavistock.co.uk

© 2021 PR Newswire
