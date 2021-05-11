Adcore Inc.: Adcore Obtains Receipt for Final Base Shelf Prospectus

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO)(FSE:ADQ), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ("Effortless Advertising"), today announced that it has filed and obtained a receipt for a final short form base shelf prospectus (the "Base Shelf Prospectus") with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.

The Base Shelf Prospectus allows Adcore to qualify the distribution of up to CAD$25,000,000 of common shares, warrants, units, debt securities and subscription receipts or any combination thereof (collectively, the "Securities"), during the 25-month period that the Base Shelf Prospectus remains effective. The specific terms of any offering of Securities will be set forth in a prospectus supplement to the Base Shelf Prospectus, which will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities in connection with any such offering.

Omri Brill, CEO of Adcore stated: "Adcore's balance sheet today is strong, and this base shelf prospectus provides us the additional flexibility to raise capital efficiently, while it is available at reasonable terms, to ensure we have the strongest capital base to leverage the long-term market opportunity. The base shelf prospectus will remain effective during the coming 25 months and the Company plans to raise capital over the next two years only as necessary and only for specific purposes."

The Securities may be offered in amounts, at prices and on terms to be determined at the time of sale and, subject to applicable regulations, may include "at-the-market" transactions, public offerings or strategic investments.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these Securities in any province, state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such province, state or jurisdiction.

A copy of the Base Shelf Prospectus can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is empowering entrepreneurs, advertisers, and the future of e-commerce through its advertising management and automation platform. By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence engine, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers by managing and automating their e-commerce store advertising, and monitoring and analyzing the performance of their advertising budget to ensure maximum Return on Investment. In addition to being named numerous times on Deloitte's Fast 50 Technology list, Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner and TikTok Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Toronto, Canada, Melbourne, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai, China.

For more information about Adcore, please visit https://www.adcore.com/investors/.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors, including the fulfillment of the contract by the parties and the reopening of the Israeli border in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

