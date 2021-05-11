Vint Launches Wine & Spirits Investment Platform and Sells Out First Collection in Under an Hour

RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / Vint has successfully launched the first fully transparent fine wine (and spirits) investment platform. With SEC-qualified collections and shares starting under $50, Vint's goal is to democratize fine wine investment making this high-returning asset class available and low-risk to everyone.

The first collection available to investors featured $46,000 of California cult wines consisting of expert-selected vintages of Screaming Eagle, Harlan Estate, and Opus One. On Tuesday (5/11) at 12 PM EST, one thousand shares were made available at $46 apiece, and by 1 PM, the entire collection had sold out.

Building on this success, Vint has additional collections being prepped for launch in the near future. Each future collection will provide investors an opportunity to invest in wines from different regions around the world, providing each investor a unique opportunity to build a diverse portfolio.

Following this successful launch, Vint will take this momentum to launch more collections, grow the team, and start the seed stage fundraising process. The team views this initial launch as a proof of concept and plans to further demonstrate the ability of the platform as the available collections grow and evolve.

About Vint: Vint is the future of wine investing. Gone are the days of thousand-dollar initial investments, black-box investments, and high annual fees. With a transparent & self-directed platform, Vint is opening the fine wine market to the retail investor. We strive to offer the most efficient way to invest in fine wine. To learn more about Vint, visit www.Vint.co

