Mittwoch, 12.05.2021
Glow LifeTech: Weitere positive Studien für das COVID-Wundermittel ArtemiC?!
ACCESSWIRE
12.05.2021 | 00:08
Zib Digital: Unsecured Business Loans Providing Businesses With Short-Term Relief

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / Unsecured business loans that don't require any mortgage security are available through Australian alternative lenders such as leading Australian non-bank lender, Liberty Financial. Smaller, unsecured business loans can be a critical stop-gap measure or act as a stepping stone to future growth without the need to provide property as security.

Unlike other kinds of business loans, an unsecured business loan requires less documentation such as evidence of property ownership and asset valuations. Unsecured business loan assessments will instead consider business cash flow, financial statements, industry-specific documentation as well as the borrower's credit score.

While the approval process for many lenders may have tightened in response to COVID, non-bank lenders such as Liberty remain flexible and open to finding more ways to help businesses survive and thrive even in uncertain times. And, with the Australian government partnering with many lending institutions, more and more businesses are able to access this much needed funding.

Unsecured business loans are generally shorter-term in nature and cater to immediate business needs like improving cash flow, paying suppliers, small purchases, marketing initiatives, or expanding a product range.

Engaging an experienced finance broker can be an ideal way to help you navigate your financing needs, determine the kind of loan that suits your situation and secure the best deal for your business's future.

Explore a business loan from Liberty that doesn't require mortgage security to provide your business with the support it needs to grow. With their specialist credit assessment practices and government-backed business care solutions, Liberty can even help those businesses and individuals with lower credit scores to access much needed small business loans.

Approved applicants only. Lending criteria apply. Fees and charges are payable. Liberty Financial Pty Ltd ACN 077 248 983 and Secure Funding Pty Ltd ABN 25 081 982 872 Australian Credit Licence 388133, together trading as Liberty Financial.

CONTACT:
Kate Jenkinson
Media Relations
P: +61 3 8635 8888
E: mediaenquiries@liberty.com.au

SOURCE: Liberty Financial



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/646310/Unsecured-Business-Loans-Providing-Businesses-With-Short-Term-Relief

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
